Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed
American president Joe Biden announced the controversial decision Thursday to free imprisoned WNBA superstar Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout with the Russian government. TMZ obtained the shocking first look after her release, showing she had to cut her trademarked dreadlocks to weather the brutal cold at the maximum-security penal Read more... The post Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner’s Plans Upon Return to the U.S. Revealed
The great news that Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody was met with a lot of relief. The WNBA star will land in San Antonio. There, Griner will receive medical care and be reunited with her family. Her wife Cherrelle, as well as her parents, will be there to meet her.
Watch the moment Brittney Griner lands on US soil
WNBA star Brittney Griner has arrived in the United States after a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Rosa Flores reports.
No. 18 Gonzaga rolls to 7th straight over Washington 77-60
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 22 points, Julian Strawther added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 18 Gonzaga pulled away in the second half to beat in-state rival Washington 77-60 on Friday night. Facing off for the first time since 2019 with games canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bulldogs (7-3) won their seventh straight over the Huskies. Dating to 1998, Gonzaga has won 14 of the last 15 games in the series. Gonzaga extended the nation’s longest home winning streak to 70 games, the longest since Arizona won 71 straight at home from 1987-92. The Bulldogs will have a chance to match that mark next Monday against Northern Illinois. Timme was dominant on the interior, taking advantage of foul trouble for the Washington front court. Timme made 8 of 13 shots and Gonzaga held a 44-32 advantage on points in the paint. Strawther found himself scoring in the lane several times, but also hit a pair of 3-pointers that sparked a second-half surge for the Bulldogs.
Lakers fall to 76ers after a furious rally forces overtime
The Lakers trailed Philadelphia by nine points with 34.8 seconds left in fourth quarter when a furious rally tied the score. They were outscored 13-2 in overtime.
Dodgers News: LA Minor League Outfielder Joining Korean Baseball Organization
He'll look to revitalize his career in Korea.
Jeff Skinner facing potential suspension after ejection in Sabres’ OT loss to Penguins
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins took advantage of a match penalty to Buffalo’s Jeff Skinner to beat the Sabres 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the two-game […]
