FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
fox16.com
Three Hogs named to All-SEC Freshman Team
FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul, cornerback Quincey McAdoo and long snapper Eli Stein have been named to the Freshman All-SEC Team. Paul is a redshirt freshman while McAdoo and Stein are true freshmen. Paul becomes the first Arkansas linebacker named to this team since De’Jon Harris in 2016. Paul finished the regular season with 50 tackles, 31 solo, eight for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a recovered one.
fox16.com
Ricky Stromberg earns Jacobs Blocking Trophy
FAYETTEVILLE — Ricky Stromberg has played his final game with the University of Arkansas, but his impact is still being recognized with him receiving the Jacobs Blocking Trophy. Stromberg recently declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and won’t play in the bowl game. However, Stromberg was a four-year starter...
fox16.com
Keuan Parker leaving Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman cornerback Keuan Parker has entered the transfer portal. Parker played in five games this season and had one tackle. The former Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington defensive back redshirted last season. Parker was someone who drew praise for his practice habits at times from Sam...
fox16.com
Six Hogs named to Coaches All-SEC team
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has placed six players on the Coaches All-SEC team including three on the first team. Linebacker Drew Sanders, kickoff specialist Jake Bates and center Ricky Stromberg made the first unit. Linebacker Bumper Pool, running back Rocket Sanders and cornerback Dwight McGlothern are on the second unit. This comes one day after Arkansas placed five on the AP team.
fox16.com
Ben Sowders added to Arkansas’ staff
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has hired Louisville’s Ben Sowders to head the strength and conditioning program. Pittman fired Jamil Walker at the conclusion of the season. Sowders spent the 2022 season at Louisville. He had previously worked on the strength and conditioning staff at Georgia from 2018-21. There, Pittman became familiar with him and reportedly impressed with his work prior to leaving for Arkansas.
fox16.com
WATCH: Eric Musselman and Anthony Black preview matchup with Oklahoma and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 9 Arkansas men’s basketball team hits the road on Saturday to Tulsa to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Crimson and Cardinal Classic. Hear what head coach Eric Musselman and freshman Anthony Black had to say about the matchup here:. The...
fox16.com
Pooh Paul named second-team freshman All-America
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr. has been named to the College Football News Freshmen All-America team. Paul had just one start this season, but finished sixth on the team with 50 tackles. The redshirt freshman had 31 solo tackles, eight for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and one recovered.
fox16.com
Trevon Brazile to miss remainder of the season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his right knee in the first half of the UNC Greensboro game on Dec. 6. After further evaluation Wednesday morning, it was determined that Brazile tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)...
fox16.com
Kaylon Morris talks commitment to Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville Class of 2023 wide receiver Kaylon Morris has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Razorbacks. Morris, 6-1, 185, visited Arkansas on Saturday and committed on Monday. Morris talked about his decision to choose Arkansas. “It means a lot actually,” Morris said. “Going into my senior...
fox16.com
WATCH: Mike Neighbors talks about 10-0 start and previews game with Lamar
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 21 ranked Arkansas women’s basketball team is currently 10-0 and are off to their best start since 2013. The Razorbacks get ready for their next contest coming up on Thursday against Lamar at Bud Walton Arena. Hear what head coach Mike Neighbors...
