FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has hired Louisville’s Ben Sowders to head the strength and conditioning program. Pittman fired Jamil Walker at the conclusion of the season. Sowders spent the 2022 season at Louisville. He had previously worked on the strength and conditioning staff at Georgia from 2018-21. There, Pittman became familiar with him and reportedly impressed with his work prior to leaving for Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO