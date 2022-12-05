ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Three Hogs named to All-SEC Freshman Team

FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul, cornerback Quincey McAdoo and long snapper Eli Stein have been named to the Freshman All-SEC Team. Paul is a redshirt freshman while McAdoo and Stein are true freshmen. Paul becomes the first Arkansas linebacker named to this team since De’Jon Harris in 2016. Paul finished the regular season with 50 tackles, 31 solo, eight for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a recovered one.
Ricky Stromberg earns Jacobs Blocking Trophy

FAYETTEVILLE — Ricky Stromberg has played his final game with the University of Arkansas, but his impact is still being recognized with him receiving the Jacobs Blocking Trophy. Stromberg recently declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and won’t play in the bowl game. However, Stromberg was a four-year starter...
Keuan Parker leaving Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman cornerback Keuan Parker has entered the transfer portal. Parker played in five games this season and had one tackle. The former Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington defensive back redshirted last season. Parker was someone who drew praise for his practice habits at times from Sam...
Six Hogs named to Coaches All-SEC team

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has placed six players on the Coaches All-SEC team including three on the first team. Linebacker Drew Sanders, kickoff specialist Jake Bates and center Ricky Stromberg made the first unit. Linebacker Bumper Pool, running back Rocket Sanders and cornerback Dwight McGlothern are on the second unit. This comes one day after Arkansas placed five on the AP team.
Ben Sowders added to Arkansas’ staff

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has hired Louisville’s Ben Sowders to head the strength and conditioning program. Pittman fired Jamil Walker at the conclusion of the season. Sowders spent the 2022 season at Louisville. He had previously worked on the strength and conditioning staff at Georgia from 2018-21. There, Pittman became familiar with him and reportedly impressed with his work prior to leaving for Arkansas.
Pooh Paul named second-team freshman All-America

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr. has been named to the College Football News Freshmen All-America team. Paul had just one start this season, but finished sixth on the team with 50 tackles. The redshirt freshman had 31 solo tackles, eight for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and one recovered.
Trevon Brazile to miss remainder of the season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his right knee in the first half of the UNC Greensboro game on Dec. 6. After further evaluation Wednesday morning, it was determined that Brazile tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)...
Kaylon Morris talks commitment to Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville Class of 2023 wide receiver Kaylon Morris has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Razorbacks. Morris, 6-1, 185, visited Arkansas on Saturday and committed on Monday. Morris talked about his decision to choose Arkansas. “It means a lot actually,” Morris said. “Going into my senior...
