Read full article on original website
Related
z93country.com
Z93 Sports with District Basketball Tonight
The Wayne County Cardinals will travel to play at Southwestern tonight in a boys district game, varsity tip-off is scheduled for 7:30, Z93 Sports will have the broadcast beginning at 7:15. The Lady Cardinals are back in action tomorrow as they play at Lexington Catholic, tip-off at 1:00. The Wayne...
z93country.com
Sports photographer captures ‘beautiful demonstration of the love of Christ’
(WKYT) – Boyle County High School took home another state championship in football Friday night with a win over Corbin High School. However, it’s what happened after the game that is going viral on social media. While most of the Boyle County players were celebrating, one player is...
z93country.com
Big Blue Nation is Coming to the Big Apple
Join the New York City UK Alumni Club, fans and friends in New York City Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 to celebrate the Wildcat men’s basketball team’s participation in the CBS Sports Classic game at Madison Square Garden. All events for the weekend take place at Jack Demsey’s, 36 W. 33rd St.
z93country.com
Weekly Covid Update
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 19 new COVID cases in Wayne County this past week, a slight increase from last week’s total. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland Area, Pulaski County had the most with 43 cases, McCreary County had 29, Russell County reported 16 cases, and Clinton County had 7 cases.
z93country.com
Carolyn Jean Payne-Carr
Carolyn Jean Payne-Carr, age 64, of Monticello, Kentucky passed away at her home. Carolyn was born on February 28, 1958 to Roscoe Payne and Dorothy Brown Haynes in London, Kentucky. She was of the Baptist faith and she enjoyed painting and watching her favorite television shows. Most all of she...
z93country.com
Winner of Bicycle Announced
The principal at the Wayne County Vocational School Mr. John Kennet donated a bicycle to the Wayne County Middle School for our shop with a deputy program. A drawing was held at the Middle School and John Reeves name was picked for the winner of the bicycle. Big Congratulations to John Reeves and a big Thank You to Mr. John Kennett for the generous donation.
z93country.com
Average Kentucky Teacher pay drops for seventh year in a row
(WKYT) – A new analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the average teacher pay has fallen for the seventh straight year. When adjusting for inflation, it dropped off more than 5% in the past year alone. Fayette County teacher Jeni Ward is a veteran of...
z93country.com
Number of Local Juveniles behind bars Decreases
New data released by Kentucky Youth Advocates shows a significant improvement in Wayne County in the number of incarcerated youth ages 10-17. According to the Kentucky Kids Count Report, the rate of Wayne County youth incarcerated in the juvenile detention system dropped from 28.2 per 1,000 children in the years 2014-2016, to 9.2 per 1,000 in the years 2019-2021.
z93country.com
Five Arrests Reported
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. James Derrick Lyons of Monticello, KY was arrested on a Complaint Warrant for assault 2nd degree. Timothy R Ellis of Monticello, KY was arrested for assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, resisting arrest, and menacing. Derek...
z93country.com
Bernice Ballou
Bernice Ballou, age 85, daughter of Fred and Lillie Ballou, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at The Neighborhood in Somerset, KY. One brother, Paul Ballou (Helen) Nephew, Gregory Ballou (Bridget) Nieces, Kathy Turner (David) and Kim Simons. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 12, 2022, between 11...
z93country.com
New 911 building Inching toward Opening
Monticello – Wayne County’s new 911 communications center is close to opening, so much so that officials are hoping it can happen before the end of the month. Emergency Services Director, Bubby Corder says that after lengthy delays mostly attributed to the delayed arrival of equipment the new center is poised to open after AT&T changes up some programming in order for the new location to receive 911 calls. No timetable was given it could be days or a couple of weeks but once finished it will clear the way for the new facility to open.
z93country.com
Monticello Couple Arrested Following Undercover Drug Investigation
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, an undercover narcotic purchase by the Sheriff’s Office has resulted in a Monticello couple being arrested on drug charges. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm Deputies Derek Dennis, James Barnett, and Valis Smedley executed a search warrant at a residence located on Eastland Dr. This is the residence of Donathan Upchurch and Eliana Rivera of Monticello. The search warrant is the result of an investigation into the illegal sales of narcotics coming from the residence of Upchurch and Rivera. On this date a CS turned over a baggie of gray substance he/she stated they received from Upchurch and Rivera. The gray substance was approximately .10 a gram. The substance tested positive for fentanyl. During the execution of the search warrant, Rivera was located in the back bedroom. Deputies located a black digital scale, zip lock bags, corners cut out of bags, and multiple hypodermic needles in the bedroom where Rivera was located. These items are consistent with drug trafficking. Court Security Officer Burnette assisted and searched Rivera’s person. Burnette located a baggie containing multiple small cotton balls that were soaked in a black substance. The cotton balls tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. A small baggie with the same cotton balls was located at the living room computer where Upchurch was located. Both individuals were Mirandized and neither stated they wanted to speak to law enforcement. The items were seized and logged into evidence at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
z93country.com
Multiple Units Respond to Large Fire
Monticello Fire Chief, Gabe Heatherly reports multiple departments were called to the scene of a structure fire at Cobb off Highway 1568 in the Frazier Community Last night. Monticello, Susie, and Bronston units responded a barn was a total loss.
Comments / 0