Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
Savannah Voice Festival Partners with Historic Savannah Foundation to host ‘Songs And Stories In The Squares’
Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) has partnered with another local nonprofit Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) to host a holiday season installment of “Songs and Stories in the Squares,” which will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 14 beginning at Telfair Square located at 121 Barnard St. During this free event Kimberly Newbold, HSF Education & Research Associate and James Finsie, HSF Membership & Fundraising Associate will give a brief presentation about the history of Telfair and Ellis Squares before ending in Savannah City Market with a special collaboration between SVF artists and the Esther F. Garrison School Choir. Hot chocolate will be served by Wright Square Café at Telfair Square.
Davenport House Museum Announces Annual Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight
Davenport House Museum (DHM), a property of Historic Savannah Foundation, announces the return of its festive, annual Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight event celebrating the coming of the New Year as it would have been observed 200 years ago. The fifty-minute experience will take place at the historic house. Patrons may arrive at the Museum’s new entrance at 323 East Broughton Street any time between 6-8 p.m. Monday, December 26 through Friday, December 30. Online reservations in advance are strongly encouraged with a reserved date and time for attending noted.
SouthCoast Health Pediatrics Holds Grand Opening Event in Richmond Hill
SouthCoast Health, a medical leader across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, will be hosting a grand opening event at its SouthCoast Health Pediatrics location in Richmond Hill (89 Interchange Drive, Suite B, Richmond Hill). The event will take place from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. The grand opening...
Joy of Christmas Announced
Get in the Christmas spirit with a festive, family-oriented concert at Christ Church Episcopal on Tuesday, December 20, at 7:00 p.m.! After a hiatus due to COVID-19, this. beloved tradition is back for its 7th year. Hear the Savannah Brass Quintet and the Christ Church Choir, and join in singing favorite holiday carols! Come early to get a seat, as admission is free and seating is on a first-come basis. A freewill offering will be taken to support Emmaus House, a local non-profit organization serving the homeless community of Savannah.
13th Annual Reindeer Run Benefitting Mary's Place
On Saturday, December 10th, we will STEP-UP & STEP-IN© for youth, run against bullies and make sure everyone joins in the “Reindeer Games” at the Howe2Run Specialty Store. One of Savannah’s best family-oriented run events, the Reindeer Run benefits the important work of Mary's Place: Sexual Assault Center of the Coastal Empire, Inc (formerly Rape Crisis Center). This is a family friendly event open to all.
Dr. Ryan Schroeder of Georgia Southern University Discusses Community Partnerships
Dr. Ryan Schroeder of Georgia Southern University talks about the various community partnerships the college has where students and teachers are both able to get involved. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
CURE Childhood Cancer Raises $30,000 During ‘Giving Pump’ Fundraiser Program
CURE Childhood Cancer, a nonprofit dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting local patients and their families, was presented with a $30,000 check from Sommers Oil at Memorial Health Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah. This donation is the result of a three-month-long...
Development Authority of Bulloch County Receives Award For Mid-Size Community Deal Of The Year By The Georgia Economic Developers Association
The Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) recognized the Development Authority of Bulloch County for an outstanding achievement in the location/expansion of business in Georgia at its Annual Awards luncheon on Monday. Bulloch County was recognized because of the Aspen Aerogels project, which announced in February of this year. Eric McDonald, CEO of Haralson County Chamber of Commerce presented the award to Benjy Thompson, Chair of GEDA, and CEO of Development Authority of Bulloch County and other key leaders in the project. Nearly 200 economic developers from around the state attended the ceremony.
Savannah Classical Academy Announces Excellent CCCRPI Scores
Savannah Classical Academy (SCA) announces a stellar year for the charter school as the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) scores are released by The Georgia Department of Education. SCA outperformed most district schools in elementary, middle and high schools in Chatham County. Based on these CCRPI accountability...
HunterMaclean Attorney J. Benedict “Ben” Hartman Honored as 2022 Georgia Trend Legal Elite
HunterMaclean, a leading business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, is honored to announce that J. Benedict “Ben” Hartman was recently recognized as 2022 Legal Elite by Georgia Trend. Ben Hartman is a partner in the estates and trusts practice group and the corporate taxation practice group.
Georgia Trend Names George T. Major, Jr. of Savannah's Oliver Maner LLP as "Legal Elite"
George T. Major Jr. of the Savannah law firm Oliver Maner LLP has been named as one of Georgia Trend's 2022 "Legal Elite" for Personal Injury. Major has now received this honor for three consecutive years. This is the 20th annual publication of Georgia Trend's "Legal Elite" issue, which recognizes...
Center for Business Analytics and Economic Research Evaluates Local Manufacturers’ Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
Georgia Southern University’s Center for Business Analytics and Economic Research (CBAER) reported in a recent study that despite employment and production challenges, manufacturers in the coastal region are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. CBAER, a unit of the University’s Business Innovation Group (BIG), began the study in January 2021...
