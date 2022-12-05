ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Huskers Make Two More Staff Assignments Official

What had been reported during the last day or two was made official Friday: New head coach Matt Rhule has added two more assistant coaches to his Nebraska football staff. Donovan Raiola (above left) will retain his post as offensive line coach, while Tony White (above right) will serve as defensive coordinator.
LINCOLN, NE
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
