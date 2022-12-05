Sir Keir Starmer said he could not see how Jeremy Corbyn could stand as a Labour candidate at the next election.Former Labour leader Mr Corbyn had the whip removed over his response to the scathing Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report into antisemitism in the party.Sir Keir, who replaced Mr Corbyn as leader in 2020, said: “I don’t see the circumstances in which he will stand at the next election as a Labour MP.”Mr Corbyn, who has represented Islington North since 1983, could potentially stand as an independent, relying on his personal appeal to constituents and backed by the...

3 DAYS AGO