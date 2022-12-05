A body found in Co Tyrone is believed to be that of missing teenager Matthew McCallan, police have said.The body was discovered in the Fintona area shortly before noon on Monday.Fifteen-year-old Matthew McCallan has been missing from the Dungannon area since Sunday.Detective Inspector Michael Winters of the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “Our thoughts are very much with Matthew’s devastated family who received this tragic news today.“A number of specially trained officers are providing support to them at this time.“Detectives will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.We are keeping an...

6 DAYS AGO