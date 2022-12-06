Read full article on original website
London Mayor-Elect Randall Weddle And Council Members Take The Oath Of Office
Laurel-Knox Circuit Judge Greg Lay administered the Oath of Office this week to Mayor-Elect Randall Weddle and incoming members of the London City Council at a ceremony at the London Community Center. Mayor-Elect Randall Weddle, and the new council, consisting of Kelly Greene, Holly Little, Kip Jervis, Donnie Philpot, Stacy Benge and Justin Young, will take office in January.
Winner of Bicycle Announced
The principal at the Wayne County Vocational School Mr. John Kennet donated a bicycle to the Wayne County Middle School for our shop with a deputy program. A drawing was held at the Middle School and John Reeves name was picked for the winner of the bicycle. Big Congratulations to John Reeves and a big Thank You to Mr. John Kennett for the generous donation.
Clinard re-elected as chair for KY Fish and Wildlife Commission
In its final quarterly meeting of the year held earlier this month, the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission proposed updates to an existing regulation regarding the transportation and holding of live exotic wildlife and also elected the board’s officers for the coming year. Commission bylaws require the board’s members...
Bernice Ballou
Bernice Ballou, age 85, daughter of Fred and Lillie Ballou, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at The Neighborhood in Somerset, KY. One brother, Paul Ballou (Helen) Nephew, Gregory Ballou (Bridget) Nieces, Kathy Turner (David) and Kim Simons. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 12, 2022, between 11...
Carolyn Jean Payne-Carr
Carolyn Jean Payne-Carr, age 64, of Monticello, Kentucky passed away at her home. Carolyn was born on February 28, 1958 to Roscoe Payne and Dorothy Brown Haynes in London, Kentucky. She was of the Baptist faith and she enjoyed painting and watching her favorite television shows. Most all of she...
New 911 building Inching toward Opening
Monticello – Wayne County’s new 911 communications center is close to opening, so much so that officials are hoping it can happen before the end of the month. Emergency Services Director, Bubby Corder says that after lengthy delays mostly attributed to the delayed arrival of equipment the new center is poised to open after AT&T changes up some programming in order for the new location to receive 911 calls. No timetable was given it could be days or a couple of weeks but once finished it will clear the way for the new facility to open.
Local actress wins state award
Missy Jo Bush won Best Performer at the Kentucky Theatre Association Festival for community theatres in Kentucky. The Festival is a statewide competition that was held in Campbellsville on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. Bush entered the festival as part of the cast for the ARTS (Appalachian Regional Theatre Society) production of excerpts from the play “The Good Doctor” by Neil Simon and Anton Chekhov, which placed second at the competition.
Five Arrests Reported
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. James Derrick Lyons of Monticello, KY was arrested on a Complaint Warrant for assault 2nd degree. Timothy R Ellis of Monticello, KY was arrested for assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, resisting arrest, and menacing. Derek...
Commodities to be given out today
Commodities to be distributed Thursday
London church puts together yearly Christmas tradition for locals
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Faith Assembly of God Church in London is once again bringing locals a visual representation of Bethlehem when Jesus was born. “What we really want to accomplish here is to bring the story of Christmas to life. The story that kids are read throughout their lifetime as they’re going to bed,” church member Danielle Smoot said.
Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments: December 2022
Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments – Commonwealth Of Kentucky: Indictment Nos. 22-CR-00199 thru 22-CR-00206 – REDACTED COPY. *Reminder — Indictments are not a finding of guilt. All individuals are innocent, until proven guilty, in a court of law. (Annetta Burton – Deputy Clerk – Adair County...
Weekly Covid Update
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 19 new COVID cases in Wayne County this past week, a slight increase from last week’s total. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland Area, Pulaski County had the most with 43 cases, McCreary County had 29, Russell County reported 16 cases, and Clinton County had 7 cases.
Number of Local Juveniles behind bars Decreases
New data released by Kentucky Youth Advocates shows a significant improvement in Wayne County in the number of incarcerated youth ages 10-17. According to the Kentucky Kids Count Report, the rate of Wayne County youth incarcerated in the juvenile detention system dropped from 28.2 per 1,000 children in the years 2014-2016, to 9.2 per 1,000 in the years 2019-2021.
Monticello Couple Arrested Following Undercover Drug Investigation
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, an undercover narcotic purchase by the Sheriff’s Office has resulted in a Monticello couple being arrested on drug charges. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm Deputies Derek Dennis, James Barnett, and Valis Smedley executed a search warrant at a residence located on Eastland Dr. This is the residence of Donathan Upchurch and Eliana Rivera of Monticello. The search warrant is the result of an investigation into the illegal sales of narcotics coming from the residence of Upchurch and Rivera. On this date a CS turned over a baggie of gray substance he/she stated they received from Upchurch and Rivera. The gray substance was approximately .10 a gram. The substance tested positive for fentanyl. During the execution of the search warrant, Rivera was located in the back bedroom. Deputies located a black digital scale, zip lock bags, corners cut out of bags, and multiple hypodermic needles in the bedroom where Rivera was located. These items are consistent with drug trafficking. Court Security Officer Burnette assisted and searched Rivera’s person. Burnette located a baggie containing multiple small cotton balls that were soaked in a black substance. The cotton balls tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. A small baggie with the same cotton balls was located at the living room computer where Upchurch was located. Both individuals were Mirandized and neither stated they wanted to speak to law enforcement. The items were seized and logged into evidence at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is in jail again for the second time in just weeks following a theft complaint in a nearby county. Early Sunday morning, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a home in Somerset.
Inmate escapes Southern Ky. detention center, taken back into custody
Escaped Whitley County Detention Center Inmate Back in Custody
Police continue search for Laurel County woman wanted on murder indictment
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a woman indicted on Nov. 18 in Laurel County.
Good Question: Where has the water gone at Lake Cumberland?
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Linda asks: I live in Pulaski County, and Lake Cumberland is very low. Has the water been released at the dam? Is it lack of rain? Where has the water gone?. Looking at the numbers online, the water level is...
