KXII.com
Durant school opens its doors to help fill job positions
DURANT, Texas (KXII) -There are over a thousand job positions open in Bryan County. To help set up students for success and assist with filling these positions, Kiamichi Tech provides short and long term educational programs to high school and adult students. In addition, the Durant location opened its doors...
se.edu
Candlelighting
The Department of Music at Southeastern Oklahoma State University will present the 102nd Annual Candlelighting Concert on Monday, December 12, at 7:30 p.m. in Montgomery Auditorium on the Durant campus. You can read more about the event by clicking HERE.
KTEN.com
Sherman school united in grief with slain girl's family
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A Sherman grade school joined other schools honoring a young North Texas girl who was found dead over the weekend. Sory Elementary participated in "Pink Out for Athena" as staff and students wore pink to support the family of Athena Strand. Sory Principal Mindy Schoen...
KXII.com
Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat
Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
KTEN.com
Tech firm mulls big Sherman expansion
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Texas Instruments and GlobalWafers have already picked Sherman to expand their semiconductor manufacturing capacity. Four years ago, the high tech firm formerly known as Finisar resurrected an idle 700,000 square foot building on U.S. 75 to make key laser components for Apple iPhones. Coherent says...
KXII.com
Ravia coach under investigation resigns
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Ravia junior high coach, who is under investigation by authorities in Johnston County, has resigned from the school, according to the superintendent. Ravia Superintendent Barbara McDonald said the coach turned in his resignation on Friday after being questioned about a possible inappropriate relationship with...
KXII.com
Employees of an aviation company haven’t been paid since October
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Avionics Technician, Zach Faubion has worked for the aviation company, Vanquish since June. He said, “In the beginning, it was great. Everything seemed to come up to snuff, we were working, everything was coming in, paychecks were coming in.”. However, in October, after being close...
KTEN.com
Dickson schools on lockdown after police activity
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — There was an added police presence around Dickson Public Schools on Thursday morning. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said Dickson police were searching for an individual in the area who may be suicidal and could be armed. The school was notified about the activity and...
bryancountypatriot.com
Marriage licenses – Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2022
Presented by Why We Care, here are the marriage licenses filed for in Bryan County during the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2022:. • Jose Sotero Avila Castillo and Maria Del Carmen Marinez Vazquez. • Dwight James Forbis and Montana Makelton George. • Ethan Charles Adams and Schyler Alyssa West.
KTEN.com
Family shares their Christmas village with Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- It started in a family's home and soon took up their whole living room. Now it's decorating a Sherman bank. First United Bank celebrated the Holbert's Christmas village into the building with a special lighting event this evening. The couple saying they had never expected it...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
KXII.com
Ada man pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man whose murder conviction was overturned by the McGirt Supreme Court ruling has voluntarily pled guilty in federal court. According to court documents from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, 24-year-old Kalup Born was convicted, again, of kidnapping and killing 70-year-old Brenda Carter in 2017.
easttexasradio.com
Denison Woman Pleads Guilty
Tammy Bittick, 49, of Denison, pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child last August. Thursday, Grayson County District Attorney’s Office reported a court sentenced Bittick to life in prison. The abuse occurred over several years, starting when the victim was around six and continuing into early adolescence.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Man killed several others injured in multi vehicle accident near Tioga, Texas
A Pilot Point , Tx., Texas man was killed and several others were injured in a multi vehicle accident on US-377, 2 miles south of Tioga, Tx., Tuesday. Texas Department of Public Safety said the wreck occurred around 5:47 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Erik...
KXII.com
Ardmore police searching for hit-and-run suspect
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police are searching for a vehicle after a man was hit by a car. Police said the man is still alive and in stable condition, but they don’t have any leads on the person who hit him. Police said it happened about a week...
KXII.com
1 dead after 4 vehicle crash in Tioga
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Pilot Point man is dead and four people were hurt after a four vehicle crash in Tioga Tuesday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety said 52-year-old Bernabe Rodriguez died after the wreck on US-377, two miles south of Tioga. Troopers said a car...
KXII.com
Denison Police identify two killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have released the names of the two people killed in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday. Denison Communications and Media Manager, Emily Agans said the victims have been identified as 75-year-old Kenneth Sutherland and 74-year-old Sammy Sutherland from Springfield, Missouri. Agans said around 8...
Deadly house fire near Farmersville leaves 1 dead
FARMERSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A fire near Farmersville Sunday morning left one woman dead.It happened just before noon on County Road 558 outside the city.Fire Chief Greg Massey says crews arrived to find fire in a bedroom of the home. An adult female was inside at the time. She was pronounced dead on the scene.No word at this point what caused the fire.Firefighters from Princeton, Nevada, and Josephine assisted Farmersville in fighting the flames.
KXII.com
Ardmore man arrested for beating another man with steel pipe, police say
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An argument Friday night between two men in Ardmore ends with one man in the hospital. According to court documents from the Ardmore Police, Travis Hignett began arguing with another man over personal property. The argument escalated and Hignett hit the man with a steel pipe,...
fox4news.com
Bones, bike found near area where former Dallas firefighter disappeared
RAINS COUNTY, Texas - A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones that could possibly belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing 5 years ago. The hiker, Michael Ramsey, says he was walking into a part of the woods he had...
