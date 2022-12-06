José A. Severino of Providence, RI passed away on December 4, 2022 at age 71. José was born in Villa Altagracia, Dominican Republic to Lorenza Correa Severino and Lalo Severino on January 21, 1951. He came to the United States in the 1970s and worked hard to ensure that his family members had the same opportunity to immigrate here. He successfully helped many of his siblings and family members join him in the United States over the years ensuring they had housing and helping them find work. He worked for Health and Human Services at the State of Rhode Island for more than 20 years and was actively involved in the Dominican political and social community in RI. He served as a mentor, friend, and father figure to many people in his family and in the community.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO