FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
GoLocalProv
Providence Exhibition Celebrates Craft and Collaboration - Inside Art with Michael Rose
The winter season is an ideal time for art that focuses on warmth as well as ideas of home and tradition. On view at World’s Fair Gallery in Providence, a new exhibition highlights artworks that are rich in comfort and ebullience. Opening Thursday, December 8 from 6-8 pm, the exhibition Linea features paintings by Catherine Druken and ceramics by Zoë Wyner as well as numerous collaborative works in clay that display Wyner’s hand with Druken’s illustrative flair.
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
Lifespan will close Wayland Square Surgery Center in January
The disclosure comes a day after Target 12 revealed that Lifespan's operations lost $77 million this year.
RI firefighter featured in national calendar
Jacob Francis of the Middletown Fire Department was chosen after becoming one of the top Fight for Air Climb participants.
rinewstoday.com
Not as sexy, but just as bad; Fane, nee Hope Point Tower, city’s sore thumb – David Brussat
Developer Jason Fane has cut costs by removing the pizzazz from his proposed tower design. Without the sinuous curves, it looks less ridiculous but would not fit into the Jewelry District any better, if built, than before its redesign – its third redesign. It has progressed from three bland towers in 2016 to one in 2018, and then from bland to sexy – as if architecture could aspire to ape Marilyn Monroe.
rinewstoday.com
“We hate that” – Ch. 19, LOST Providence – David Brussat
Photo, top: View of Old Stone Square (1984) from Turk’s Head Building (1913), site of author’s Turk’s Head Club luncheon with Journal publisher Michael Metcalf in 1984. (Photo by author) I decided to go with Chapter 19, of LOST PROVIDENCE, “We Hate That” because how could you...
Valley Breeze
Town discussing idea of a hotel at old safety complex
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Shane Piche, the Planning Board member and local developer who was the lone no vote on the board against a plan to build a self-storage facility at the former public safety complex on Mineral Spring Avenue, says he’s come up with a much better plan for the property.
wasteadvantagemag.com
End of an Era: Rhode Island’s Last Municipal Dump Buried
After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
Valley Breeze
Knock on Wood set to rebuild, will continue to fill orders
LINCOLN – Knock on Wood Furniture’s Mike Gordon says he and his family have been overwhelmed by the support of the community in the days since they were shocked by a four-alarm fire that destroyed their Lonsdale Avenue business. He thanked customers for their support, saying Knock on...
whatsupnewp.com
12 Metre World Championship returning to Newport in 2023
Next summer in Newport, an exciting schedule of competitive sailing will be punctuated by the 2023 12mR World Championship, an International Twelve Metre Association (ITMA) event organized by the 12 Metre Yacht Club Newport Station (official home of ITMA’s Americas 12mR fleet) in partnership with Organizing Authority Ida Lewis Yacht Club.
Turnto10.com
Breeze Airways plans to add 6 destinations from Providence in 2023
(WJAR) — Breeze Airways is planning to add new and returning destinations from Providence in 2023. The destinations include two different destinations in Ohio, California, and Florida, according to a release from the company. Those locations include:. Columbus, Ohio (Wednesday and Saturday, starting March 29) Orange County, California (Monday,...
beckersasc.com
Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center to close in January
Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center in Providence will close its doors on Jan. 31, CBS affiliate WPRI reported Dec. 7. The surgery center is part of Rhode Island's largest health system, Lifespan. The goal of the closure is to help reduce costs at Lifespan after the health system reported an...
country1025.com
Snow Forecasted For Boston Area – When? How Much? Here’s What We Know
It was inevitable, huh? To be fair some areas of Mass have already seen a little snow – BUT – the Boston area’s first snowfall looks to be coming together as we speak. Before you freak out and start swallowing bread and milk, it’s going to be ok.
Turnto10.com
Owner of furniture store lost in fire says business was hitting peak sales
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The owners of Knock On Wood Furniture in Lincoln lost almost everything in a fire last week. Michael Gordon’s life changed last Thursday night as his business on Lonsdale Avenue burned for hours. “My wife screamed at me at 11:30 at night ‘Wake up,...
GoLocalProv
Direct Flights to LAX Are on From RI International Airport
Breeze Airways has announced new and resuming service between Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD), including non-stop routes to Columbus (CMH), Cincinnati (CVG), and Los Angeles (LAX) in 2023. “We are thrilled that Breeze has continued to enhance its service to Rhode Island, now offering a total of...
GoLocalProv
José A. Severino of Providence Dies at 71
José A. Severino of Providence, RI passed away on December 4, 2022 at age 71. José was born in Villa Altagracia, Dominican Republic to Lorenza Correa Severino and Lalo Severino on January 21, 1951. He came to the United States in the 1970s and worked hard to ensure that his family members had the same opportunity to immigrate here. He successfully helped many of his siblings and family members join him in the United States over the years ensuring they had housing and helping them find work. He worked for Health and Human Services at the State of Rhode Island for more than 20 years and was actively involved in the Dominican political and social community in RI. He served as a mentor, friend, and father figure to many people in his family and in the community.
The Return of a New Bedford Staple: Freestones City Grill Is Finally Ready to Open
It's been a long time coming, but the official word on Freestones City Grill in New Bedford has been spoken. The legendary place finally has a re-opening day. The beloved downtown staple announced its return in May after closing in December 2021. Until recently, it was anyone's guess when the place would be open for business again.
Brown defeats Rhode Island 59-58
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. scored 14 points as Brown beat Rhode Island 59-58 on Wednesday night. Lilly also contributed three steals for the Bears (6-4). Kalu Anya scored nine points while going 3 of 8 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 14 rebounds. Paxson Wojcik recorded eight […]
eastgreenwichnews.com
My Two Visits to the Old Kent County Jail – Trip 2
Above: The Nike missile launch site in Bristol, built in 1956. Photo credit: The Military Standard. This is the second of two stories about Don Rice’s visits to what we now refer to as the “old jail” at the bottom of King Street. You can find the first story HERE.
