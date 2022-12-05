Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
FTX to File for Bankruptcy as Metacade (MCADE) is Set to Skyrocket in Presale
Crypto markets were shaken to the core by the recent news that the world’s second-largest crypto exchange FTX was to file for bankruptcy in US courts. An $8 billion black hole was discovered in FTX’s balance sheet after dozens of customers withdrew their funds, and a potential takeover from arch-rival Binance fell through, leaving founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried no option but to apply for bankruptcy.
coinjournal.net
8 of the Best Staking Cryptos to Buy Before 2023
Staking is great. It offers you a way to earn some extra tokens by simply HODLing your coins like you were already doing. But what’s the point in earning some tasty interest if the value of your staked coins drops to $0?. This article outlines the eight of the...
coinjournal.net
ApeCoin staking launches with a thud! Will bulls overcome relentless bears?
ApeCoin gained 3% on Friday and remains green over the week. ApeCoin will start to issue staking rewards on December 12. The cryptocurrency faces resistance approaching the upper limit of descending channel. ApeCoin (APE/USD) staking functionality is no longer a dream – it’s a reality. Staking rewards are set to...
coinjournal.net
MATIC set to be bullish after Starbucks Odyssey Beta launches on Polygon
Starbucks Odyssey Beta launches on Polygon. MATIC is up by 4% today and could rally higher soon. The broader crypto market could end the week in a positive tone after underperforming for most of the week. Starbucks Odyssey Beta launches on Polygon. The Polygon team announced a few hours ago...
coinjournal.net
Ethereum rises above $1,250 support, but buyers may still be unconvinced
Ethereum has been witnessing whale accumulation at $1,230. The cryptocurrency still lacks a directional bias as sellers remain active. Ethereum (ETH/USD) rose more than 2% on Friday, cementing a position above $1,250 support. The recovery saw ETH trade to a price of nearly $1,300 before falling slightly. However, the ETH price is not at a level we can consider bullish. It is, instead, consolidating at or above the crucial support. Will buyers help further recoveries?
coinjournal.net
This week in crypto: Gnosis becomes the second blockchain to complete The Merge
Gnosis blockchain completes The Merge and migrates to a proof of stake protocol. Coinbase expects 2022’s revenue to decline by 50% or more from 2021. PayPal begins crypto operations in Luxembourg. Gnosis blockchain completes The Merge. First Ethereum, now Gnosis. Gnosis announced earlier this week that it has migrated...
Comments / 0