Fighting hunger in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A grocery store is lightening the heavy load of the rising costs of food in Lycoming County. Weis Markets handed over a check for $275,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. With inflation, the food bank says their needs have increased by about 20 percent. This...
thegnainsider.com
Local food banks and distributions for the holiday season
Food insecurity affects 33.8 million people across the US, with more and more people each year finding themselves within this statistic. With these rising hunger rates, especially during the holidays, it’s good to know that help is available to those who need it. In and around Nanticoke, there are...
iheart.com
Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania
> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
What's up this weekend? December 9-11
Whether you enjoy caroling, visiting Santa with your kids, or attending outdoor winter markets, there is a holiday event in store for you this weekend. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. December Bradford County ...
2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
Geisinger is offering free culinary medicine classes
Geisinger will be offering free in-person and virtual culinary medicine classes for those looking to improve their health and nutrition. Culinary medicine is a new program offered by Geisinger, consisting of hands-on classes that combine the art and skill of cooking with the science of nutrition. The curriculum is evidence-based and emphasizes the role of food in the treatment and prevention of disease based on the Mediterranean diet. Free of...
Bay Journal
Hellbender habitat slammed by pollution in Pennsylvania's Loyalsock Creek
Repeated sediment pollution incidents and accusations of destroying habitat for rare hellbenders on a Pennsylvania “river of the year” have brought criticism over natural gas operations in a scenic valley and revealed weak protections for “exceptional value” streams. With three separate incidents a month apart —...
Columbia County farm is reindeer ready
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a rainy and muddy day at Spruce Run Farm near Millville, but the reindeer there didn't seem to mind. They were resting up before their next adventure. "This is the busy season. Almost every weekend is completely full. We're out on the road...
UPMC Williamsport recognized by U.S. News for quality maternity care
Williamsport, Pa. — Each year, U.S. News & World Report evaluates hundreds of hospitals' maternity care and publishes a ranking list. The ranking is meant to help expectant parents decide where to receive care during this special time in their lives. UPMC Williamsport, part of the UPMC Magee-Women's Network, has been labeled a 2022-23 High Performing Hospital for Maternity Care for uncomplicated pregnancies in this year's listing. Attaining a spot on the "High Performing" list represents the highest rank a hospital can earn. ...
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
Bakery program helps those leaving prison
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Marty and Wendy McCormick are hard at work in the kitchen. The pair founded The Rise Up Village Bakery in Williamsport. "The community has been very supportive, and we have over 100 people that regularly order, not every week, but they keep us busy," said Marty McCormick.
Hershey says its first bilingual plant in Hazleton and ‘Say Hola’ initiative have been a success
The Hershey Company said today that its first bilingual manufacturing plant in the United States in Hazleton “seamlessly integrates both Spanish and English-speaking employees.”. Hershey said its “Say Hola” initiative has been in place for a year and has allowed it to hire “a more experienced workforce, improved retention...
WOLF
6-year-old from Schuylkill County wins Farm Show National Anthem social media contest
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced the singers who will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” daily and at special events during the 2023 Farm Show. Six-year-old Mia Bixler, of Schuylkill Haven in Schuylkill County, received the most social media votes in the 2023...
Arbitration award made in WB dog mauling case
WILKES-BARRE — An arbitration panel in Luzerne County Court awarded a Dauphin County woman the amount she sought to cover emergency veterinary care for her dog mauled more than three years ago in an attack by two German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, the county’s acting Election Director and chairwoman of Wilkes-Barre City Council.
Plymouth man sentenced for stealing money from deceased veteran
WILKES-BARRE — A man who admitted to using a deceased veteran’s bank card to withdraw money was sentenced to credit for time serve
State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff for firefighters
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Commonwealth will have flags flown at half-staff to honor several firefighters who died in the line of duty. Governor Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags state-wide to be flown at half-staff to honor two firefighters who died fighting a fire in Schuylkill County fire along with another who died […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire that killed animals at wildlife rehab center ruled accidental
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - State police say the fire that tore through a mobile home at a wildlife rehabilitation center was accidental. Police did not say what sparked the blaze at the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County on Monday morning, but the founder of the facility had said the cause was likely electrical in nature.
Feud between the commissioners, controller in a Pa. county to continue in court
WILLIAMSPORT - The feud between the Lycoming County commissioners and the elected controller over who manages the counties fiscal affairs will continue in the courts. The commissioners Thursday decided to appeal to Commonwealth Court a judge’s order directing them to “forthwith” return all ledgers, accounts, payroll and related documents along with the employees to Controller Krista B. Rogers.
Three dead, including two firefighters, after West Penn Twp. fire
WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say three people are now dead in the aftermath of a Schuylkill County fire, two firefighters are among those deceased. Around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, dozens of fire companies were called to the scene of a fire in the 1100 block of Clamtown Road in West Penn […]
Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
