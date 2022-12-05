ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

Newswatch 16

Fighting hunger in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A grocery store is lightening the heavy load of the rising costs of food in Lycoming County. Weis Markets handed over a check for $275,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. With inflation, the food bank says their needs have increased by about 20 percent. This...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
thegnainsider.com

Local food banks and distributions for the holiday season

Food insecurity affects 33.8 million people across the US, with more and more people each year finding themselves within this statistic. With these rising hunger rates, especially during the holidays, it’s good to know that help is available to those who need it. In and around Nanticoke, there are...
NANTICOKE, PA
iheart.com

Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania

> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

What's up this weekend? December 9-11

Whether you enjoy caroling, visiting Santa with your kids, or attending outdoor winter markets, there is a holiday event in store for you this weekend. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. December Bradford County ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Geisinger is offering free culinary medicine classes

Geisinger will be offering free in-person and virtual culinary medicine classes for those looking to improve their health and nutrition. Culinary medicine is a new program offered by Geisinger, consisting of hands-on classes that combine the art and skill of cooking with the science of nutrition. The curriculum is evidence-based and emphasizes the role of food in the treatment and prevention of disease based on the Mediterranean diet. Free of...
SELINSGROVE, PA
Newswatch 16

Columbia County farm is reindeer ready

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a rainy and muddy day at Spruce Run Farm near Millville, but the reindeer there didn't seem to mind. They were resting up before their next adventure. "This is the busy season. Almost every weekend is completely full. We're out on the road...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

UPMC Williamsport recognized by U.S. News for quality maternity care

Williamsport, Pa. — Each year, U.S. News & World Report evaluates hundreds of hospitals' maternity care and publishes a ranking list. The ranking is meant to help expectant parents decide where to receive care during this special time in their lives. UPMC Williamsport, part of the UPMC Magee-Women's Network, has been labeled a 2022-23 High Performing Hospital for Maternity Care for uncomplicated pregnancies in this year's listing. Attaining a spot on the "High Performing" list represents the highest rank a hospital can earn. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Bakery program helps those leaving prison

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Marty and Wendy McCormick are hard at work in the kitchen. The pair founded The Rise Up Village Bakery in Williamsport. "The community has been very supportive, and we have over 100 people that regularly order, not every week, but they keep us busy," said Marty McCormick.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times Leader

Arbitration award made in WB dog mauling case

WILKES-BARRE — An arbitration panel in Luzerne County Court awarded a Dauphin County woman the amount she sought to cover emergency veterinary care for her dog mauled more than three years ago in an attack by two German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, the county’s acting Election Director and chairwoman of Wilkes-Barre City Council.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff for firefighters

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Commonwealth will have flags flown at half-staff to honor several firefighters who died in the line of duty. Governor Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags state-wide to be flown at half-staff to honor two firefighters who died fighting a fire in Schuylkill County fire along with another who died […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire that killed animals at wildlife rehab center ruled accidental

WAYNE TWP., Pa. - State police say the fire that tore through a mobile home at a wildlife rehabilitation center was accidental. Police did not say what sparked the blaze at the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County on Monday morning, but the founder of the facility had said the cause was likely electrical in nature.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Feud between the commissioners, controller in a Pa. county to continue in court

WILLIAMSPORT - The feud between the Lycoming County commissioners and the elected controller over who manages the counties fiscal affairs will continue in the courts. The commissioners Thursday decided to appeal to Commonwealth Court a judge’s order directing them to “forthwith” return all ledgers, accounts, payroll and related documents along with the employees to Controller Krista B. Rogers.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

