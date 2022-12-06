The prevalence of chronic medication therapy problems and pharmacists’ interventions among hospitalized perioperative patients: a retrospective observational study

Read full article on original website
Frequency of cervical premalignant lesions in the gynecologic patients of a tertiary hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia
BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 501 (2022) Cite this article. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer worldwide and is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in 23 countries and the most common cause of death in 36 countries, mostly from Sub-Saharan African countries. Cervical screening is a key element to reduce the incidence and mortality of cervical cancer. Cancer screening is low in Sub-Saharan Africa. This study aims to provide information about cervical premalignant lesions frequency in Somalia.
Establishment of an indicator framework for global One Health Intrinsic Drivers index based on the grounded theory and fuzzy analytical hierarchy-entropy weight method
Infectious Diseases of Poverty volume 11, Article number: 121 (2022) Cite this article. One Health has become a global consensus to deal with complex health problems. However, the progress of One Health implementation in many countries is still relatively slow, and there is a lack of systematic evaluation index. The purpose of this study was to establish an indicator framework for global One Health Intrinsic Drivers index (GOH-IDI) to evaluate human, animal and environmental health development process globally.
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Association between physical activity, sedentary time, and physical fitness of female college students in China
BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 502 (2022) Cite this article. Prior research has highlighted the importance of Physical Activity (PA), Sedentary Time (ST), and Physical Fitness (PF) for health. However, there is limited research on the association between PA, ST, and PF in the context of female college students, particularly in Eastern cultures. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to investigate the association between PA, ST, and PF among Eastern female college students to inform policy and practice.
Observed and personally experienced discrimination: findings of a cross-sectional survey of physicians and nursing staff
Human Resources for Health volume 20, Article number: 83 (2022) Cite this article. Discrimination against hospital staff based on ascribed features is prevalent in healthcare systems worldwide. Detrimental effects on health and quality of patient care have been shown. Our study aims to describe and analyse the discrimination experiences of both physicians and nurses, specifically for the German hospital context.
Can home care work be organized to promote musculoskeletal health for workers? Study protocol for the Norwegian GoldiCare cluster randomized controlled trial
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1490 (2022) Cite this article. Home care workers perform physically strenuous tasks, in particular when handling patients with high care demands. Thus, musculoskeletal pain and sick leave is greater in this group than in the general population. To ease these issues, we will implement a Goldilocks Work intervention (GoldiCare), redistributing schedules between workers to achieve a “just right” weekly structure of physical work that can promote health. This protocol paper describes the content, design, implementation and evaluation of the cluster randomized controlled trial of the GoldiCare intervention in home care.
Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests
Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.
What is a standard therapy for a new disease? The case of the “standard therapy” for COVID-19
Soon after the outbreak of COVID-19, many clinical trials about COVID-19 were registered and conducted. In 2020, our team analyzed research methodology and characteristics of journal articles with original data, preprint articles and registered clinical trial protocols about COVID-19. During the conduct of the study, which was published in BMC Medical Research Methodology, we noticed that many registered clinical trials for COVID-19 mentioned standard of care (SoC) as a comparator for an intervention tested for COVID-19 but without an explanation/description of what will be the SoC.
Digital health interventions to improve eating behaviour of people with a lower socioeconomic position: a scoping review of behaviour change techniques
Specific approaches are needed to reach and support people with a lower socioeconomic position (SEP) to achieve healthier eating behaviours. There is a growing body of evidence suggesting that digital health tools exhibit potential to address these needs because of its specific features that enable application of various behaviour change techniques (BCTs). The aim of this scoping review is to identify the BCTs that are used in diet-related digital interventions targeted at people with a low SEP, and which of these BCTs coincide with improved eating behaviour. The systematic search was performed in 3 databases, using terms related to e/m-health, diet quality and socioeconomic position. A total of 17 full text papers were included. The average number of BCTs per intervention was 6.9 (ranged 3–15). BCTs from the cluster ‘Goals and planning’ were applied most often (25x), followed by the clusters ‘Shaping knowledge’ (18x) and ‘Natural consequences’ (18x). Other frequently applied BCT clusters were ‘Feedback and monitoring’ (15x) and ‘Comparison of behaviour’ (13x). Whereas some BCTs were frequently applied, such as goal setting, others were rarely used, such as social support. Most studies (n = 13) observed a positive effect of the intervention on eating behaviour (e.g. having breakfast) in the low SEP group, but this was not clearly associated with the number or type of applied BCTs. In conclusion, more intervention studies focused on people with a low SEP are needed to draw firm conclusions as to which BCTs are effective in improving their diet quality. Also, further research should investigate combinations of BCTs, the intervention design and context, and the use of multicomponent approaches. We encourage intervention developers and researchers to describe interventions more thoroughly, following the systematics of a behaviour change taxonomy, and to select BCTs knowingly.
CRAG: de novo characterization of cell-free DNA fragmentation hotspots in plasma whole-genome sequencing
Genome Medicine volume 14, Article number: 138 (2022) Cite this article. The fine-scale cell-free DNA fragmentation patterns in early-stage cancers are poorly understood. We developed a de novo approach to characterize the cell-free DNA fragmentation hotspots from plasma whole-genome sequencing. Hotspots are enriched in open chromatin regions, and, interestingly, 3′end of transposons. Hotspots showed global hypo-fragmentation in early-stage liver cancers and are associated with genes involved in the initiation of hepatocellular carcinoma and associated with cancer stem cells. The hotspots varied across multiple early-stage cancers and demonstrated high performance for the diagnosis and identification of tissue-of-origin in early-stage cancers. We further validated the performance with a small number of independent case–control-matched early-stage cancer samples.
Effect of wealth inequality on child and infant mortality in Togo
Essohanam Pelenguei ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8038-74061 & Mikémina Pilo ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-3461-89392. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1499 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. At birth, individual has a health capital that depends on family, environmental and personal characteristics which depreciates over time requiring investment. It’s in this...
Social COmmunication Program supported by E-health (SCOPE) for infants and toddlers at elevated likelihood of autism spectrum disorder: study design of a cluster randomized controlled trial
Michelle I. J. Snijder ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9630-69841,2,. BMC Psychiatry volume 22, Article number: 772 (2022) Cite this article. Although the importance of early detection and early intervention of autism spectrum disorders (ASD) is widely recognized, multiple barriers exist in accessing early intervention services. As an alternative to these barriers, the SCOPE project presents a new, easy accessible and blended intervention called BEAR (Blended E-health for children at eArly Risk). This paper describes this BEAR intervention and study design of an ongoing two arm cluster randomized controlled trial (RCT).
How to design and implement a university-based COVID-19 testing programme? An evaluation of a novel RT-LAMP COVID-19 testing programme in a UK university
Little is known about how asymptomatic testing as a method to control transmission of COVID-19 can be implemented, and the prevalence of asymptomatic infection within university populations. The objective of this study was to investigate how to effectively set-up and implement a COVID-19 testing programme using novel reverse transcriptase loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP) technology and to quantify the scale of asymptomatic infection on a university campus.
‘The authorities will step up control’: where next for China after protests?
After mass demonstrations against Covid lockdowns, experts say Xi Jinping’s response will be a further gradual crackdown
Good news in the fight against vector-borne diseases
In the United States, we recently celebrated Thanksgiving, providing an opportunity to feel grateful. This is not an easy feat given the current state of our world, including how climate change, globalization and land cover change combine to increase the spread of vectors and vector-borne diseases globally. However, there are definitely some good news, from another lackluster year of low West Nile virus transmission in the US as well as the end of La Nina conditions causing heavy rain and flooding in Australia, contributing to the potential establishment of Japanese Encephalitis Virus down-under. Here, I’d like to talk about another good news, a recent technological advancement in the field of genetic control of mosquitoes.
Tumor PKCδ instigates immune exclusion in EGFR-mutated non–small cell lung cancer
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 470 (2022) Cite this article. The recruitment of a sufficient number of immune cells to induce an inflamed tumor microenvironment (TME) is a prerequisite for effective response to cancer immunotherapy. The immunological phenotypes in the TME of EGFR–mutated lung cancer were characterized as non-inflamed, for which immunotherapy is largely ineffective.
