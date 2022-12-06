Evaluating clinician experience in value-based health care: the development and validation of the Clinician Experience Measure (CEM)

Read full article on original website
Barriers and facilitators of access and utilization of mental health services among forensic service users along the care pathway
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1495 (2022) Cite this article. The verdict of Not Criminally Responsible on account of a Mental Disorder (NCRMD) is increasingly used to access specialized mental health services in Canada and elsewhere. This situation highlights the importance of ensuring timely access to services in the community to prevent violence and justice involvement. The objective of the present study is to identify individual and contextual barriers and facilitators of access to mental health services during the period preceding an offense leading to a verdict of NCRMD.
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Can home care work be organized to promote musculoskeletal health for workers? Study protocol for the Norwegian GoldiCare cluster randomized controlled trial
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1490 (2022) Cite this article. Home care workers perform physically strenuous tasks, in particular when handling patients with high care demands. Thus, musculoskeletal pain and sick leave is greater in this group than in the general population. To ease these issues, we will implement a Goldilocks Work intervention (GoldiCare), redistributing schedules between workers to achieve a “just right” weekly structure of physical work that can promote health. This protocol paper describes the content, design, implementation and evaluation of the cluster randomized controlled trial of the GoldiCare intervention in home care.
Comparison of depression care provided in general practice in Norway and the Netherlands: registry-based cohort study (The Norwegian GP-DEP study)
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1494 (2022) Cite this article. Depression is highly prevalent in general practice, and organisation of primary health care probably affects the provision of depression care. General practitioners (GPs) in Norway and the Netherlands fulfil comparable roles. However, primary care teams with a mental health nurse (MHN) supplementing the GP have been established in the Netherlands, but not yet in Norway. In order to explore how the organisation of primary mental care affects care delivery, we aimed to examine the provision of GP depression care across the two countries.
A qualitative exploration of continuity of TB care in clinics after discharge from hospitals in Cape Town, South Africa
Continuity of care remains a challenge for TB patients who are discharged from hospital and referred to primary health care clinics in South Africa. The aim of this study was to explore the experiences and perceptions of patients, health care workers and family members regarding continuity of TB care in a Cape Town health district.
Social COmmunication Program supported by E-health (SCOPE) for infants and toddlers at elevated likelihood of autism spectrum disorder: study design of a cluster randomized controlled trial
Michelle I. J. Snijder ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9630-69841,2,. BMC Psychiatry volume 22, Article number: 772 (2022) Cite this article. Although the importance of early detection and early intervention of autism spectrum disorders (ASD) is widely recognized, multiple barriers exist in accessing early intervention services. As an alternative to these barriers, the SCOPE project presents a new, easy accessible and blended intervention called BEAR (Blended E-health for children at eArly Risk). This paper describes this BEAR intervention and study design of an ongoing two arm cluster randomized controlled trial (RCT).
Observed and personally experienced discrimination: findings of a cross-sectional survey of physicians and nursing staff
Human Resources for Health volume 20, Article number: 83 (2022) Cite this article. Discrimination against hospital staff based on ascribed features is prevalent in healthcare systems worldwide. Detrimental effects on health and quality of patient care have been shown. Our study aims to describe and analyse the discrimination experiences of both physicians and nurses, specifically for the German hospital context.
CRAG: de novo characterization of cell-free DNA fragmentation hotspots in plasma whole-genome sequencing
Genome Medicine volume 14, Article number: 138 (2022) Cite this article. The fine-scale cell-free DNA fragmentation patterns in early-stage cancers are poorly understood. We developed a de novo approach to characterize the cell-free DNA fragmentation hotspots from plasma whole-genome sequencing. Hotspots are enriched in open chromatin regions, and, interestingly, 3′end of transposons. Hotspots showed global hypo-fragmentation in early-stage liver cancers and are associated with genes involved in the initiation of hepatocellular carcinoma and associated with cancer stem cells. The hotspots varied across multiple early-stage cancers and demonstrated high performance for the diagnosis and identification of tissue-of-origin in early-stage cancers. We further validated the performance with a small number of independent case–control-matched early-stage cancer samples.
Establishment of an indicator framework for the transmission risk of the mountain-type zoonotic visceral leishmaniasis based on the Delphi-entropy weight method
Infectious Diseases of Poverty volume 11, Article number: 122 (2022) Cite this article. Visceral leishmaniasis (VL) is one of the most important neglected tropical diseases. Although VL was controlled in several regions of China during the last century, the mountain-type zoonotic visceral leishmaniasis (MT-ZVL) has reemerged in the hilly areas of China in recent decades. The purpose of this study was to construct an indicator framework for assessing the risk of the MT-ZVL in China, and to provide guidance for preventing disease.
Assessing the acceptability of dried blood spot testing for HIV and STBBI among Métis people in a community driven pilot project in Alberta, Canada
Little literature exists on culturally grounded approaches for addressing human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections (STBBI) among Métis people. The goal of this mixed-methods research was to explore the experiences of Métis community members participating in a dried blood spot testing (DBST) for HIV/STBBI pilot for Métis communities in Alberta, Canada, with the aim of assessing the acceptability of this testing method.
Establishment of an indicator framework for global One Health Intrinsic Drivers index based on the grounded theory and fuzzy analytical hierarchy-entropy weight method
Infectious Diseases of Poverty volume 11, Article number: 121 (2022) Cite this article. One Health has become a global consensus to deal with complex health problems. However, the progress of One Health implementation in many countries is still relatively slow, and there is a lack of systematic evaluation index. The purpose of this study was to establish an indicator framework for global One Health Intrinsic Drivers index (GOH-IDI) to evaluate human, animal and environmental health development process globally.
Frequency of cervical premalignant lesions in the gynecologic patients of a tertiary hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia
BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 501 (2022) Cite this article. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer worldwide and is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in 23 countries and the most common cause of death in 36 countries, mostly from Sub-Saharan African countries. Cervical screening is a key element to reduce the incidence and mortality of cervical cancer. Cancer screening is low in Sub-Saharan Africa. This study aims to provide information about cervical premalignant lesions frequency in Somalia.
Effect of wealth inequality on child and infant mortality in Togo
Essohanam Pelenguei ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8038-74061 & Mikémina Pilo ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-3461-89392. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1499 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. At birth, individual has a health capital that depends on family, environmental and personal characteristics which depreciates over time requiring investment. It’s in this...
Digital health interventions to improve eating behaviour of people with a lower socioeconomic position: a scoping review of behaviour change techniques
Specific approaches are needed to reach and support people with a lower socioeconomic position (SEP) to achieve healthier eating behaviours. There is a growing body of evidence suggesting that digital health tools exhibit potential to address these needs because of its specific features that enable application of various behaviour change techniques (BCTs). The aim of this scoping review is to identify the BCTs that are used in diet-related digital interventions targeted at people with a low SEP, and which of these BCTs coincide with improved eating behaviour. The systematic search was performed in 3 databases, using terms related to e/m-health, diet quality and socioeconomic position. A total of 17 full text papers were included. The average number of BCTs per intervention was 6.9 (ranged 3–15). BCTs from the cluster ‘Goals and planning’ were applied most often (25x), followed by the clusters ‘Shaping knowledge’ (18x) and ‘Natural consequences’ (18x). Other frequently applied BCT clusters were ‘Feedback and monitoring’ (15x) and ‘Comparison of behaviour’ (13x). Whereas some BCTs were frequently applied, such as goal setting, others were rarely used, such as social support. Most studies (n = 13) observed a positive effect of the intervention on eating behaviour (e.g. having breakfast) in the low SEP group, but this was not clearly associated with the number or type of applied BCTs. In conclusion, more intervention studies focused on people with a low SEP are needed to draw firm conclusions as to which BCTs are effective in improving their diet quality. Also, further research should investigate combinations of BCTs, the intervention design and context, and the use of multicomponent approaches. We encourage intervention developers and researchers to describe interventions more thoroughly, following the systematics of a behaviour change taxonomy, and to select BCTs knowingly.
Good news in the fight against vector-borne diseases
In the United States, we recently celebrated Thanksgiving, providing an opportunity to feel grateful. This is not an easy feat given the current state of our world, including how climate change, globalization and land cover change combine to increase the spread of vectors and vector-borne diseases globally. However, there are definitely some good news, from another lackluster year of low West Nile virus transmission in the US as well as the end of La Nina conditions causing heavy rain and flooding in Australia, contributing to the potential establishment of Japanese Encephalitis Virus down-under. Here, I’d like to talk about another good news, a recent technological advancement in the field of genetic control of mosquitoes.
