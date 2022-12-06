Read full article on original website
okwnews.com
LEFLORE COUNTY BUDGET BOARD NOTICE AND AGENDA OF SPECIAL MEETING
THE BUDGET BOARD OF LEFLORE COUNTY, OKLAHOMA, SCHEDULED A SPECIAL BUSINESS MEETING FOR DECEMBER 12, 2022 AT 8:30 A.M. IN THE OFFICE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, POTEAU, OKLAHOMA. KELLI FORD, COUNTY CLERK. AGENDA:. (1.) * CALL TO ORDER. (2.) * APPROVE MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING. (3.) * POSSIBLE...
heavenerledger.com
LeFlore County calendar 12-8-2022
The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712. Thursday. Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon. Heavener VFW...
deltanews.tv
Express Grain's Coleman facing state, federal charges
GREENWOOD - The Express Grain bankruptcy has now become a criminal matter, after both a state and federal Grand Jury indicted former CEO John Coleman on fraud charges. The federal charges largely mirror those made by a Leflore County Grand Jury, except for the additional charge of federal bank fraud.
Ex-Mississippi deputy clerk pleads guilty to stealing $34K
GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced a former Grenada County Deputy Chancery Clerk pled guilty to grand larceny. A demand letter of $16,894.49 was served to Vicky Blaylock. White said Blaylock stole more than $34,000 from the county land redemption account by removing cash payments and altering computer records […]
Army Corps of Engineers demands retired veteran tear down Lake Eufaula home by next week
CHECOTAH, Okla. — A veteran living out his retirement on Lake Eufaula says the Army Corps of Engineers is threatening to tear down his home that has stood for over half a century without anyone raising an issue. The Army Corps of Engineers sent Cole Wheeler a letter in...
heavenerledger.com
Cook, Vasquez compete in FCCLA event
Heavener FCCLA members Jenifer Vasquez, left, and Julie Cook, right, competed in the southeast district Star events on Wednesday. Vasquez competed in the creed speaking competition and Cook in the new member facts event. Cook will advance to the regional competition after placing first in her event. Get more by...
magnoliareporter.com
Two Dermott residents killed in Tuesday morning wreck
Two people were killed and a third was injured about 6:42 a.m. Tuesday in a two-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 165 in Chicot County. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Thomas Trigg, 70, of Dermott was driving a 2020 model Cadillac south on the highway when the car crossed the center line. His vehicle struck the front of a northbound 2018 Chevrolet driven by Chrisopher Moffatt, 31, of Hamburg.
mississippifreepress.org
‘The Gangs Run the Prison’: Witness Disputes Official Parchman Death Account
A gang helmsman at Unit 30B of the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Miss., shouted a threatening message about some inmates he had singled out from that unit in January 2020. “We’re going to make an example out of these guys,” the African American inmate proclaimed in earshot of Timothy...
OSBI: Man shot after pointing gun at deputy, wife
The female caller said that her husband was threatening to kill her and was loading a gun at that moment.
KHBS
Oklahoma prosecutor files first-degree murder charge in deadly overdose
SALLISAW, Okla. — An Oklahoma prosecutor is filing murder charges against people in connection with deadly drug overdoses. Shawna Pratt is accused of selling drugs to a man who died of an overdose in her home. On April 7, 2022, Sallisaw police were called to a home for a...
Haskell County Sheriff: Man Shot After Threatening Wife And Deputy
A man is in jail after the Haskell County Sheriff said he threatened to kill his wife with a shotgun, then pointed that gun at a deputy who was answering the 911 call. When the deputy arrived, the woman said her husband told her, "I'm going to blow that cop's head off," according to the sheriff.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Greenville man found shot to death over weekend
On Friday, December 2, 2022 around 8 pm, officers with the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to the area of Nelson and Eureka Streets in response to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a black male lying on the ground in front of 360 North Eureka Street, who was later identified as 33-year-old Albert Dolley, Sr. of Greenville.
heavenerledger.com
Wolves ride past Mustangs
ARKOMA – Heavener’s boys totally dominated Arkoma, 58-31, to advance to the championship game of the Battle on the Border here Tuesday night. The Wolves, now 3-0, jumped ahead early and were never threatened. Heavener plays Booneville in the championship game 8:20 p.m. Friday. Heavener’s girls rallied late...
