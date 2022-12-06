ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poteau, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

okwnews.com

LEFLORE COUNTY BUDGET BOARD NOTICE AND AGENDA OF SPECIAL MEETING

THE BUDGET BOARD OF LEFLORE COUNTY, OKLAHOMA, SCHEDULED A SPECIAL BUSINESS MEETING FOR DECEMBER 12, 2022 AT 8:30 A.M. IN THE OFFICE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, POTEAU, OKLAHOMA. KELLI FORD, COUNTY CLERK. AGENDA:. (1.) * CALL TO ORDER. (2.) * APPROVE MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING. (3.) * POSSIBLE...
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
heavenerledger.com

LeFlore County calendar 12-8-2022

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712. Thursday. Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon. Heavener VFW...
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
deltanews.tv

Express Grain's Coleman facing state, federal charges

GREENWOOD - The Express Grain bankruptcy has now become a criminal matter, after both a state and federal Grand Jury indicted former CEO John Coleman on fraud charges. The federal charges largely mirror those made by a Leflore County Grand Jury, except for the additional charge of federal bank fraud.
GREENWOOD, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Ex-Mississippi deputy clerk pleads guilty to stealing $34K

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced a former Grenada County Deputy Chancery Clerk pled guilty to grand larceny. A demand letter of $16,894.49 was served to Vicky Blaylock. White said Blaylock stole more than $34,000 from the county land redemption account by removing cash payments and altering computer records […]
GRENADA COUNTY, MS
heavenerledger.com

Cook, Vasquez compete in FCCLA event

Heavener FCCLA members Jenifer Vasquez, left, and Julie Cook, right, competed in the southeast district Star events on Wednesday. Vasquez competed in the creed speaking competition and Cook in the new member facts event. Cook will advance to the regional competition after placing first in her event. Get more by...
HEAVENER, OK
magnoliareporter.com

Two Dermott residents killed in Tuesday morning wreck

Two people were killed and a third was injured about 6:42 a.m. Tuesday in a two-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 165 in Chicot County. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Thomas Trigg, 70, of Dermott was driving a 2020 model Cadillac south on the highway when the car crossed the center line. His vehicle struck the front of a northbound 2018 Chevrolet driven by Chrisopher Moffatt, 31, of Hamburg.
DERMOTT, AR
darkhorsepressnow.com

Greenville man found shot to death over weekend

On Friday, December 2, 2022 around 8 pm, officers with the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to the area of Nelson and Eureka Streets in response to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a black male lying on the ground in front of 360 North Eureka Street, who was later identified as 33-year-old Albert Dolley, Sr. of Greenville.
GREENVILLE, MS
heavenerledger.com

Wolves ride past Mustangs

ARKOMA – Heavener’s boys totally dominated Arkoma, 58-31, to advance to the championship game of the Battle on the Border here Tuesday night. The Wolves, now 3-0, jumped ahead early and were never threatened. Heavener plays Booneville in the championship game 8:20 p.m. Friday. Heavener’s girls rallied late...
HEAVENER, OK

