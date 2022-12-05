Read full article on original website
actapgh.org
Northbound Highland Park Bridge Ramp to Freeport Road Reopens in Sharpsburg
PennDOT District 11 is announcing the ramp from the northbound Highland Park Bridge to Freeport Road (Sharpsburg Exit) in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County, has reopened to traffic. The ramp that carries northbound Highland Park Bridge traffic to Freeport Road (Sharpsburg Exit) has reopened to traffic nearly two months earlier than...
actapgh.org
Route 22 Drilling this Week in North Fayette
PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 22 in North Fayette Township, Allegheny County will occur Tuesday through Friday, December 6-9 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 22 in both directions between the Oakdale and Hankey Farms interchanges from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day....
actapgh.org
Highland Park Bridge Ramp Inspection this Week in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is announcing ramp inspection work on the southern end of the Highland Park Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday through Friday, December 6-9 weather permitting. Crews from the Modjeski and Masters, Inc. will conduct inspection activities on the ramps at the southern...
actapgh.org
Route 30 Ardmore Boulevard Single-lane Restrictions Continue in Forest Hills
PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on Route 30 (Ardmore Boulevard) in Forest Hills Borough, Allegheny County will continue. Single-lane restrictions will continue on Ardmore Boulevard between Bevington Road and Kenmore Avenue weekdays through early July according to the following schedule:. Eastbound – weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3...
wtae.com
Passenger killed after vehicle crashes into house in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man has died after a car crashed into a home in Clairton Thursday morning. The crash happened a little after 3 a.m. on Thursday in the 500 block of North Eighth Street. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the homeowner. "We were sleeping, got woke...
1 person killed, 3 injured in 2 vehicle crash in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — One person was killed in a car crash in New Castle on Wednesday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on River Road in Taylor Township. 11 News was told that people were trapped inside the vehicles at the time of the...
Crews return to McKeesport for rekindled fire
Crews returned to the 3900 block of Main Street, McKeesport early this morning for a rekindled fire. A two-story structure that caught fire around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday rekindled just before 3 a.m. this morning. Officials said no injuries were reported. Video from a Channel 11 photographer shows extensive damage to...
1 injured in early morning Pittsburgh crash
PITTSBURGH — One person was injured in an early morning crash this morning in Pittsburgh. The multi-vehicle crash occurred on S. 20th Street near Carson Street. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene saw two vehicles involved, with possible damage to a third parked vehicle. The victim was taken...
wtae.com
1 dead, 3 injured in Lawrence County crash
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Taylor Township, Lawrence County. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of River Road and Sandbank Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a minivan.
nextpittsburgh.com
Did you know there are secret rooms inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel?
In this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, we get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Fort Pitt Tunnel. Accessing the employee entrance of the Fort Pitt Tunnel is trickier than you might think. We met up with our PennDOT contact a few miles away at a doughnut shop on Banksville Road. From there, we followed her as she approached the tunnel and made the quick turn just before the entrance.
wtae.com
Monroeville firefighters battle house fire
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Firefighters battled flames at a Monroeville home Tuesday night. The fire broke out at a house at Logans Ferry and Center roads at about 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. Two adults, two children and three pets were displaced by the fire, which started in the...
cranberryeagle.com
Officials confirm body is missing county native Harbison
Officials confirmed Wednesday the body of a woman found in Armstrong County this week was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner as Darlene Harbison, a missing Butler County native. Harbison’s mother, Charlotte Ruediger, of Herman, said on Wednesday that she remembers her daughter as a “bright spot in her...
wtae.com
Crash sends one person to the hospital in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County dispatch confirms that one person has been transported to the hospital after a crash in Pittsburgh's East Allegheny neighborhood Monday evening. First responders were called to the scene at the 800 block of Concord Street around 9 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is at the...
Neighbors work together to catch people jumping from burning apartment building in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Crews battled a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in McKeesport. The fire was reported in the 1000 block of Hartman Street. Channel 11 spoke with one woman who said she was cleaning her apartment when the smoke detector went off. “Whenever I opened the door,...
Vehicle rolls onto its roof on I-279, 2 people hospitalized
NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS, Pa. — A vehicle ended up on its roof during an accident on I-279. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the I-279 Northbound near Hazlett Street in Northview Heights at around 6:57 p.m. Investigators say two people were taken to a hospital. A second...
Pedestrian struck and killed near Squirrel Hill Tunnel
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was killed in an accident along the Parkway East on Sunday night, a Pennsylvania state police spokesperson said.It happened around 10 p.m. in the outbound lanes of the highway near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.A vehicle hit a person who did not survive their injuries, state police said.The name of the person struck and killed has not been released.State police are investigating.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
cranberryeagle.com
Man charged in fatal Cranberry Township crash additionally accused of theft
A Beaver County man facing charges related to a three-vehicle crash that killed a Cranberry Township man Sunday had felony theft charges filed against him Monday, Dec. 5. Darren M. Martin, 34, of Monaca, and Jonie L. Potts, 50, of Freedom, were charged with felonies conspiracy and two counts of theft by Cranberry Township police following an incident Nov. 28.
wtae.com
Diesel fuel stolen from volunteer fire department in Washington County
SOUTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said someone stole diesel fuel from the South Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department. Investigators said the theft happened sometime between 2:35 a.m. on Saturday and 3:35 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the theft was captured on surveillance video and the person responsible...
Firefighters battle flames at Bethel Park home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A home in Bethel Park caught fire on Monday afternoon.The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company says that when firefighters arrived at the scene of the home along Cedar Street just before 3 p.m., the front of the house was on fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 3:30 p.m., spending another two hours doing cleanup work and checking for hot spots.Firefighters attempted to rescue a dog from the home, but it did not survive.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.
