Tory Lanez Gets New Felony Charge in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
Tory Lanez has been charged with an additional felony in the criminal case that accuses of him shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, Rolling Stone reports and Pitchfork can confirm. Amid pre-trial processes, the rapper was newly charged with discharging a firearm “in a grossly negligent manner which could result in injury or death to a person.” Pitchfork has contacted representatives and attorneys for Tory Lanez for comment.
Kylie Jenner To Be Called As Witness In Tory Lanez Criminal Case, Megan Thee Stallion Was At Reality Star's Home Before Alleged Shooting
Kylie Jenner may be forced to testify as a witness in Megan Thee Stallion’s criminal case against Tory Lanez, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising development came on Monday as Lanez’s assault trial began with jury selection in Los Angeles.The assault trial comes more than two years after Megan Thee Stallion accused the 30-year-old Canadian rapper of shooting her in the foot following a pool party at Kylie’s home in July 2020.Also surprising are reports Lanez’s defense lawyer, George Mgdesyan, may also call Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, to testify as a witness because he was also reportedly at Kylie’s party before...
Tory Lanez Agrees To Pay 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Prince In Settlement Over Alleged Nightclub Attacks
Tory Lanez has reached a financial settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults— as the disgraced rapper’s criminal trial where he stands accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion begins in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pint-sized rapper’s new attorney revealed the agreement with Prince as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calendar. In court documents, the attorney, Kadisha Phelps, said she was recently retained by Lanez and needed time to catch up. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lanez was dropped by...
Megan Thee Stallion Files Restraining Order Against Her Label And Distributor
This week, a Texas judge granted the famous Hip-Hop star's request.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug & Gunna Look Positive In New Photos
The case against the two rappers is set to begin in less than two months. It’s reported that 300 witnesses will be called by the prosecution. The impending trial involving Young Thug and Gunna has received an update. The two rappers have remained incarcerated for much of the year as they await their fates. Thugger and Gunna have been named in a comprehensive RICO case that alleges YSL is a gang, not a record label. Legal teams for both rappers refuted these claims, and next year, they are set to go to trial.
Megan Thee Stallion Will Soon Face Tory Lanez in Court — What's Her Net Worth?
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, rose to fame at a rapid rate. While her career as a musician began building thanks to the freestyle rap videos she uploaded on social media, it was her single Hot Girl Summer that helped her become internationally known.
NME
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., evicted from $2M Miami apartment
Wendy Williams’ son was evicted from his $2 million apartment in Miami after he failed to pay $70,000 in rent. Kevin Hunter Jr. was hit with an eviction lawsuit in August after failing to pay monthly rent since February, documents obtained by Page Six reveal. The complaint includes a copy of Hunter’s lease, which shows Williams paid $100,000 upfront for the first year of the apartment. Hunter’s response, which was filed about two weeks later, owns up to the failed rent and explains that he was unable to pay it because his famed mother went through “some health issues” that resulted...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tory Lanez Tweets Bible Verses Following Megan Thee Stallion Hearing
As the looming trial approaches, Tory Lanez seems confident in his case and posted Bible references in his “last tweet.”. After over two years of speculation, the world is about to discover what may have happened between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. The former friends were once thick as thieves; however, an incident in July 2020 would change their lives forever. It was then that Megan was injured outside of a Hollywood Hills mansion as Lanez was arrested. She later came forward to accuse Lanez of shooting her in the foot—a charge he denied since the onset.
Tory Lanez faces additional felony at trial
Music producer Tory Lanez is now facing an additional felony charge on top of the felonies that he was slapped with during the indictment phase of the high-profile trial involving the shooting ofsuperstar Megan Thee Stallion. According to The Shade Room, Lanez is staring at a felony count of “discharging...
Roddy Ricch Sued for Allegedly Stealing Part of ‘The Box’ From Another Song – Report
Roddy Ricch is reportedly facing a lawsuit over his diamond single "The Box." On Tuesday (Dec. 6), TMZ reported soul singer Greg Perry has filed a lawsuit against Roddy Ricch, producer 30 Roc and Atlantic Records with allegations that his 1975 song "Come on Down (Get Your Head Out of the Clouds)" was used for the Compton, Calif. rapper's hit song without proper clearance.
The timeline of events leading up to the Tory Lanez assault trial
The trial comes after two years of back-and-forth and division in the hip-hop world. Lanez is charged with shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
Complex
Young Nudy Promises Leaker He’ll ‘Beat Your Ass’ After Hundreds of Songs by Nudy, Young Thug, Gunna, More Emerge
Young Nudy has issued a not-so-subtle warning. The Atlanta-born rapper took to Instagram to address the large-scale music leak affecting him and more than a dozen other artists including 21 Savage and the currently incarcerated Young Thug and Gunna. TMZ reports the hacker(s) managed to get their hands on at least 172 unreleased Nudy records, which were subsequently posted on the site leaked.cx.
Former Twitter employees have filed another lawsuit against the company, saying it laid off an unfair share of women workers
Former Twitter employees have filed four lawsuits against the company accusing it of various unfair termination and labor practices.
Nicki Minaj Snubbed for 2023 Grammy Award
After a back-and-forth spat between Nicki Minaj and the Grammy Award’s nominating committee about her latest single “Super Freaky Girl” being placed in the pop category rather than the rap category, the committee has decided not to nominate her for any awards at all. The Queens rapper...
hotnewhiphop.com
A$AP Rocky Hints At Heavy Metro Boomin Presence On His Next Album
A$AP Rocky also hints at having more music with Takeoff. A$AP Rocky’s working on his next studio album, which he heavily hinted at in the past week. After a rather quiet year, he emerged with two major records on Friday, “Shittin Me,” and his collab alongside the late Takeoff on Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains. The latter prompted further hope that Rocky and Metro would connect more frequently.
musictimes.com
Quentin Miller Ghostwriter for Nas? Rapper Breaks Silence Over Speculations
Quentin Miller has finally spoken out after many fans speculated that he is a ghostwriter behind Nas' album "King's Disease II." What's the truth behind all the drama?. According to Complex, the hip-hop artist is indeed credited as one of the writers on the song "The Pressure" from the album and he noted that he isn't a ghostwriter even though he wrote uncredited lyrics for Drake years ago.
Ab-Soul Taps Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Joey Bada$$ & More For 'Herbert' Album
The TDE rapper's first album in six years is set to drop this month.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ab-Soul Drops “Herbert” Cover Art & Tracklist
Ab-Soul’s new album will include features from Big Sean, Russ, Jhené Aiko, Joey Bada$$, and more. Even though we’re about to 2023, the anticipation is high for Ab-Soul’s new album, Herbert. Since the beginning of the year, he’s unloaded a few singles as fans gear up for his follow-up to 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt.
