STORM WATCH: Wet and unseasonably warm weather before possible weekend snow

NEW: Rain likely lingers through Wednesday morning. We might see a few more showers late morning tomorrow, as well.

NOW: A mild start this morning as we await the arrival of rain later. We could end up with as much as an inch of rain before it’s all said and done.

NEXT: More rain, perhaps ending as some mixed precipitation heading into Saturday. Could this be the first flakes of the season for many?

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says we are on STORM WATCH in the Garden State as we track all of the precipitation heading our way through the end of the week.

TUESDAY: Rain expected by the late morning and early afternoon. Daytime highs mild in the mid-50s. Overnight lows cool to around 41.

WEDNESDAY: More rain expected. Daytime highs around 60 degrees. Overnight lows cool to around 51.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with daytime highs around 55 degrees. Overnight lows around 46.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Daytime highs only in the mid-40s. Overnight lows around 36.

SATURDAY: Potential for some light snow in the morning. Daytime highs around 44 degrees. Overnight lows around 35.

COMING UP: Mostly cloudy weather expected for much of next week. Daytime highs mostly in the 40s.