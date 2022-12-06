NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Hartford indoor track and field continued its 2022-23 campaign Saturday at the Yale Season Opener. The Hawks saw countless top-five finishes, personal bests, and two school record performances from sophomores Joseph Lothamer and Joseph Stephenson. HARTFORD MEN'S HIGHLIGHTS. The men finished with 11 top-five finishers...

