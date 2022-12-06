ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments

empath
5d ago

As advisors they are failing. They should advise him that “ No one will vote for you, no one likes you and you’re nothing but a traitor in the eyes of real Americans” now that’s sound advice.

7
Steven Albaugh
5d ago

breaking news!! Trump places his teeny tiny fists on his Kim Jong Un love letters and swears the Ode to Trump😃🤠

3
