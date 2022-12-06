The Trump campaign is reportedly planning major changes to security after the former president was allegedly “punked” by rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), who invited white supremacist Nick Fuentes to crash a dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Ye, who had been invited to the former president’s Palm Beach estate for a one-on-one meeting, arrived with several extra guests. The entourage included Fuentes and far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who has since claimed to be “the architect” of the plan to slip Fuentes, a holocaust denier, into the dinner. According to NBC News, the driver of the car transporting Ye was waved into...

11 DAYS AGO