Stafford County Child Care Committee reports on building
ST. JOHN, Kan. — The Stafford County Child Care Committee said progress on their building at 413 N. Pearl Street in St. John that will be a child care center continues. "The building has been assembled," the group said Thursday. "The skirting and decking are installed. Utilities have been getting hooked up this week."
Next child care class set for January in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Child care providers play an important role in nurturing the growth and development of our youngest and most vulnerable residents. Sign up for the next orientation class on Jan. 5 to find out how to become a licensed provider. Orientation class is a great opportunity to...
Eagle Media Adopt-A-Child a success once again
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Eagle Media and Allen Samuels CDJR came together again on Friday evening for the 2022 Adopt a Child turn in party. Throughout the holiday season, Country 102.9 and the Hutchinson Eagle Media stations called on the community to adopt 214 children from Reno, Harvey and McPherson counties whose families needed assistance to give them a better Christmas. The stations were given the names thanks to the Kansas Department of Children and Families.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 8
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Dunn, Thomas William; 53; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Elder, Vance...
Welch out at Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Effective December 9, 2022, the chief strategy officer position at Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS) has been eliminated as part of an executive team reorganization. The restructure impacted Charles (Chuck) Welch who served as the health system’s chief strategy officer. Welch joined the organization in April...
Newton seeking members for LEAP
NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton is taking applications for its Law Enforcement Advisory Panel. The volunteer board’s purpose is to advise in policy development, education, community outreach, and communications related to bias-based policing; and to receive, review, and provide feedback to the Chief of Police on complaints related to bias-based policing.
Program to give senior citizens gifts continues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Hutchinson is participating in the Be a Santa to a Senior® program again this year. The program provides gifts and companionship for lonely and isolated seniors. The program is made possible by the generous support of area nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community.
Salina Tech opening on campus dental hygiene clinic
SALINA —As part of the school's new Dental Hygiene program, Salina Area Technical College is opening a clinic on campus in January, with the goals of providing students an opportunity to develop their hands-on skills, and provide low-cost services to the public, according to a media release from the school.
Wesley Medical Center implements vistor restrictions due to increase in illnesses
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Due to ongoing increases in the spread of respiratory viruses in our community, Wesley Healthcare has announced that it will implement additional visitor restrictions as of Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. “We’re continuing to see significant growth in the number of RSV, influenza and Covid-19 infections...
New county burn resolution on agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners will consider a new burn resolution for the county at their meeting on Tuesday. According to agenda documents, the proposed resolution has been reviewed and edited by all of the fire chiefs in Reno County, the Kansas Forest Service, NRCS, Conservation District, District Attorney's Office, County Counselor and Emergency Management.
Boys & Girls Club to present to school board
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Even though they aren't going to buy the building, the Hutchinson USD 308 Board of Education is going to entertain a proposal by the Boys & Girls Club to make physical changes at Ave. A School to enhance their program and increase safety. A presentation by...
Hutchinson Resident Receives Prestigious Award by Crime Stoppers USA
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – On November 13, 2022, Elaine Cloyd, Hutchinson, KS was awarded Crime Stoppers USA’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her work with local, national, and international Crime Stoppers organizations over the past 40 years. Elaine received this prestigious award for her passion and dedication to Crime Stoppers during the Crime Stoppers USA Annual Training Conference in Orlando, FL.
TEFAP distribution is Dec. 18
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th. This program is for low-income people of all ages. TEFAP commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to pre-register. You are not allowed to pick up boxes for anyone other than yourself.
Call from FactFinder 12 helps woman who says company ignored her, kept thousands
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just getting around the house can be a tough task for Wichitan, Tanya Parker. Tanya relies on an oxygen machine and said she’s been looking for a new one after her current one had become too heavy for her to carry around. “For me, it...
Kan. school district reopens after closure due to alleged threats
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Schools in USD 262/Valley Center will open again Thursday. On Tuesday, Valley Center called off school for Wednesday, Dec. 7 as a result of alleged threats, out of an abundance of caution for all of our students and staff and after consulting with local law enforcement, according to a statement sent from Valley Center Superintendent Cory Gibson.
Sheriff updates details of arrest in Kan. cold case homicide
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a suspect in the 1980 homicide of 23-year-old Mary Robin Walter, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir. The suspect, Steven L. Hanks, 68, Burden, Kansas, is being held on a $500,000 bond and is expect to make his first court appearance Friday. Authorities arrested him Thursday at Oxford in Sumner County. Hanks has previous convictions in 1983 for rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections.
Tax payments can be dropped at Reno County Annex
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Treasurer Brenda Kowitz says you can drop your real estate and property tax payments in the official ballot drop box outside the Reno County Annex at 125 W. First Ave. "It is for tax payments, real estate or personal property," Kowitz said. "Please make...
Homeschool group presenting "White Christmas"
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The holiday festivities continue in Hutchinson, as Reno County Homeschool Connection (RCHC) and the Oaks Academy of Arts (OAA) will perform their third White Christmas production, starting today, Dec. 8 until Dec. 10 at Memorial Hall. Described as a variety show akin to Branson, Mo. productions,...
