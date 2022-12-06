Read full article on original website
Pritzker signs plan to eliminate debt in unemployment fund
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The governor of Illinois has signed into law a measure that officials say will eliminate a $1.8 billion debt in the pandemic-battered account that pays out unemployment benefits.Gov. J.B. Pritzker says that an unexpected surge in revenue fuels the plan. It was brokered by business and labor, as well as Democrats and Republicans. It pays off a $1.36 billion federal loan distributed to Illinois when COVID-19 shuttered businesses in 2020 and sent unemployment rates to 40-year highs. That loan’s retirement carried a $20 million interest payment due next fall.It also puts an additional $450 million into the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.
Illinois awarded $86 million in CDC funding for health infrastructure
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced last week that the State of Illinois has been awarded $86 million in federal funding to strengthen the state’s public health workforce and infrastructure. This first-of-its-kind funding from the CDC will support efforts by IDPH and local health departments to promote and protect health and address health disparities in communities throughout the state. The funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will support efforts to recruit, retain, and train the public health workforce, including frontline workers such as epidemiologists, contact tracers, laboratory scientists, community health workers, and data analysts. In addition to $86 million over five years in funding to IDPH and local health departments, the CDC announced $28 million for the Chicago Department of Public Health.
Federal REAL ID deadline extended to 2025
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline an additional two years to May 7th, 2025. With this extension, current standard Illinois driver’s licenses or ID cards will continue to be accepted at airports for domestic air travel until then. Residents interested in applying for a REAL ID are encouraged to visit REALID.ilsos.gov and use the document checklist. First-time REAL ID applicants are required to visit a Driver Services facility in person. Illinois residents who do not fly domestically do not necessarily need a REAL ID. Additionally, a valid U.S. passport is a compliant REAL ID document; therefore, those with valid U.S. passports do not necessarily need a REAL ID. The Illinois Secretary of State’s office has issued more than 3 million REAL IDs.
LaSalle Police seeks bike assembly volunteers
LASALLE – The LaSalle Police Department is seeking volunteers to help assemble bicycles that were donated for the Christmas program. The police department asks that the bikes be assembled in a heated building in LaSalle. Any volunteers that would like to help out can contact the LaSalle Police Department.
Boeing’s last 747 to roll out of Washington state factory
SEATTLE (AP) — After more than half a century, Boeing is rolling its last 747 out of a Washington state factory. The jumbo jet has been used as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers, and as the Air Force One presidential aircraft. When it debuted in 1969, it was the largest commercial aircraft in the world and the first with two aisles. The final customer is Atlas Air, which ordered four 747-8 freighters early this year. The last is rolling out of Boeing’s massive factory in Everett, Washington, on Tuesday night.
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor are expected to gather at the scene in Hawaii to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago in the Japanese bombing. That’s fewer than in recent years, when a dozen or more came from across the country to pay their respects at the annual remembrance ceremony. Part of the decline reflects the dwindling number of survivors as they age. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doesn’t have statistics for how many Pearl Harbor survivors are still living. But its data show the number of World War II veterans is rapidly declining.
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists in Hawaii say lava from the world’s largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island. The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday that Mauna Loa is still erupting. But lava that was feeding the flow heading toward the road has been cut off. That’s likely because of a reduced production rate. Last week, officials said the earliest the lava could hit the road was one week, prompting motorists to brace for upheaval from a possible closure that could add hours to commute times on alternate coastal routes.
