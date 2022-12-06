Read full article on original website
Mr. Reinhardt
2d ago
This been going on for many years they stick it up inside them self so they don't get another charge plus they can sell it inside and make money if they don't smoke it all lol Drugs are being sold for 3X's the amount than out on the ST this is why jails and prisons are infested with drugs you can get rich real quick.just like.cell phones.being sold by CO's and some.officers because u can sell an iPhone for 8,000 Nobody is perfect in this world even Authority's will try to make a quick buck
Reply
7
Jacknife
3d ago
who would wanna be wired on speed outta their mind while locked up? lmfao
Reply(5)
21
Eric Krieger
3d ago
DeKalb County's first 24 hr fish market and pharmacy
Reply
20
Related
YAHOO!
Three arrested in downtown Nashville with fentanyl-laced drugs after undercover operation
Update: Michael E. Terry was sentenced to two years of supervised probation for facilitation of the sale of a controlled substance - cocaine under 0.5 grams on Aug. 11, 2022. Nesean Thompson was sentenced to eight years in jail with supervised probation after seven years and 10 days, records show. His sentence began Aug. 11, 2022.
Fugitive in custody in Middle TN after being shot, going to hospital
A fugitive who's been on the run for the better part of two years is now back behinds bars in Cheatham County after someone shot him in the leg last week, sending him to the hospital and resulting in his arrest.
WSMV
Metro Police identify man who removed convulsing woman from car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have identified a man who removed and abandoned a woman as she was having convulsions in his vehicle. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, surveillance video shows a man moving a convulsing woman from the passenger seat of his car to the pavement of a Mapco gas station.
Metro police: Woman having convulsions left to die outside gas station
Metro police are searching for a man who pulled a woman having convulsions from his car and left her on the sidewalk to die outside a gas station Tuesday afternoon.
fox17.com
Man arrested for death of 2-year-old child at Putnam County home
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — A man was charged for death of a 2-year-old child who died in the hospital after suffering from blunt force trauma related injuries. On May 4, a Putnam County detective responded to a call at a residence on Dodson Branch Highway regarding a child who was found unconscious, Putnam County Sherriff's Office (PCSO) reported.
Man administers multiple doses of NARCAN at Kentucky drive-thru
Charles Pemberton is the clinical director of Omni Community Health in Nashville, but he recently came across a life-or-death situation while back home in Kentucky that required him to use multiple doses of NARCAN as fentanyl continues to get stronger.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN THINKS HE EXCRETES DIAMONDS
On West Ave. in reference to a disorderly subject inside the store who’d pulled his pants down. When the officer arrived on scene, the manager of the store advised him that the male was towards the back of the store and when the officer asked him about the male having pulled down his pants, he stated that the male was wearing gym shorts under the pants so he had not seen the male exposing himself. When the officer approached the male he recognized him as Frank Quince from previous encounters. The officer had given Mr. Quince a verbal warning earlier that night in reference to him stopping traffic at the intersection next to the store by standing in the roadway and waving/yelling at vehicles. Day shift officers also advised the officer that they’d had issues with Mr. Quince at another store earlier that day and had banned him from that store due to his behavior.
wpde.com
Metro Police: Man 'accidentally' shoots himself while smoking weed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who was reportedly smoking weed at a home in Nashville "accidentally" shot himself overnight, police say. Officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 5000 block of Overton Road around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Metro Police tell FOX 17 News a man...
wjle.com
Committee Recommends Allocating One Million Dollars in ARP Funds to DeKalb Highway Department for Road Improvements
That’s how much money the DeKalb County Highway Department is expected to get from the county’s share of remaining ARP funding to help repair deteriorating roads. During Thursday night’s meeting, members of the county’s ARP committee, which is made up entirely of the county commissioners, agreed to allocate almost the entire amount of remaining ARP funds to the local road department at the request of Supervisor Danny Hale specifically to be spent on improving roads. The full county commission will make the final call at a later meeting.
‘Terrifying’: Shoppers, employees witness violent robbery at CoolSprings Galleria
Dramatic moments during holiday shopping at the Cool Springs Galleria were caught on camera as Franklin police confronted suspects armed with sledgehammers who were smashing glass cases as employees and customers looked on.
q95fm.net
Man Convicted of Trafficking Meth in Eastern Kentucky Sentenced to 25 Years
A federal court sentenced a Tennessee man to 25 years in prison Yesterday for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky. 39-year-old Marlon Jermaine Johnson of Nashville was found guilty back in July of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon and possessing a gun while trafficking drugs.
Body of missing TN woman, Jasmine Pace, found by police, stepfather says
The family of Jasmine Pace, whose case is being investigated as a homicide, says her body has been found by police, according to the Chattanooga ABC affiliate, WTVC.
wjle.com
DCHS Recognizes Student, Teacher, and Parents of the Month
DeKalb County High School continued its monthly observance Tuesday of recognizing a teacher, student, and parents or guardians of the month for December. Each received a certificate from the school and a gift card for a meal from KFC/Taco Bell. A different restaurant will be offering a meal gift card to each month’s honorees.
ValueWalk
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
wjle.com
Charles Eugene Adcock
Mr. Charles Eugene Adcock age 64 of Smithville, TN passed away Friday morning, December 9, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Adcock was born on November 18, 1958 in Smithville, TN to his parents, Mitchell & Imogene Melton Adcock. He was formerly a Truck Driver with B & M Trucking and was of the Baptist faith.
wjle.com
Dowelltown City Lights Contest December 12-15
The Town of Dowelltown will host the 22nd annual City Lights Contest December 12-15. If you are a resident of Dowelltown and you want to be judged, please have your Christmas lights lit and on display every night that week from 6 to 9 p.m. Houses will be judged at different times throughout these days. Winners will be announced, and awards presented on December 27.
wjle.com
Snow and Mistletoe Ready for Adoption in Time for Christmas at DeKalb Animal Shelter (View video here)
What’s better than having one lovable dog? How about two loveable dogs or maybe seven?. Meet “Snow” and “Mistletoe”, two of a seven litter crew at the DeKalb Animal Shelter. Both “Snow”, a male and “Mistletoe”, his female sibling are available now for adoption and they are the WJLE featured “Pets of the Week”.
atozsports.com
Vols bring home Tennessee native to replace key contributor
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols are bringing a Tennessee native home to replace a key player on UT’s roster. Kicker Charles Campbell announced on Wednesday that he’s transferring from Indiana to Tennessee. Campbell is a Jackson, TN native that spent the last five seasons at Indiana. He...
wjle.com
DCHS Career Technical Education Program Gets $102,000 SPARC Grant (View Video of School Board Meeting Here)
The DeKalb County High School’s Career & Technical Education (CTE) Department is getting a grant for $102,000 to enhance programs being offered to students. Supporting Postsecondary Access in Rural Communities (SPARC) grants from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) are awarded to distressed and at-risk counties in the state, as designated by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) index of economic status.
Comments / 47