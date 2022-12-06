On West Ave. in reference to a disorderly subject inside the store who’d pulled his pants down. When the officer arrived on scene, the manager of the store advised him that the male was towards the back of the store and when the officer asked him about the male having pulled down his pants, he stated that the male was wearing gym shorts under the pants so he had not seen the male exposing himself. When the officer approached the male he recognized him as Frank Quince from previous encounters. The officer had given Mr. Quince a verbal warning earlier that night in reference to him stopping traffic at the intersection next to the store by standing in the roadway and waving/yelling at vehicles. Day shift officers also advised the officer that they’d had issues with Mr. Quince at another store earlier that day and had banned him from that store due to his behavior.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO