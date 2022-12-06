41-year-old Melvin Huntley of Batavia now faces the possibility of life in prison. Late yesterday afternoon, a Genesee County Court jury found him guilty of repeatedly raping children. The jury deliberated for two days before reaching the verdict; the most severe convictions are for felony predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum penalty of 25 years to life in prison. Huntley was first arrested in July 2021 following a sheriff’s investigation. He remains in Genesee County Jail without bail, pending sentencing on January 11.

GENESEE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO