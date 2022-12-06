Read full article on original website
Related
capradio.org
A little girl in California has been granted a license to keep a unicorn
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Madeline wrote to LA county officials asking for approval to keep a unicorn in her backyard if she could find one. The animal control department agreed, granting her their very first unicorn license. Transcript. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin....
capradio.org
‘When they took the foundation, everything started crumbling’: California group fights eminent domain, racism
Beverly Moore recalls feeling a wave of relief when her family rented a house in Richmond, California after their prior house burned down in the late 1950s. The one-story wooden house at 502 Enterprise Ave. soon became part of a close-knit Black community. There was a porch and a den filled with books. Moore remembers her mom tending to their fig and pear trees with water from their well. Her mother grew collard greens that she traded with neighbors for fresh-caught fish.
capradio.org
Limited nursing home beds force hospitals to keep patients longer
Copyright 2022 Vermont Public. To see more, visit Vermont Public. The lack of nursing home beds means that U.S. hospitals are caring for patients who don't need to be hospitalized but have nowhere else to go. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The nationwide shortage of nursing home staff also means a...
capradio.org
Health officials urge residents to mask, get vaccinated as Sacramento-area respiratory virus rates spike
California — and the Sacramento region — continues to see an increase in respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, flu and RSV. State and local health officials are urging residents to mask in indoor spaces and get vaccinated before winter holiday celebrations begin. A Thursday update from the California Department...
capradio.org
A divided approach to primaries could be chaotic for voters
Copyright 2022 Iowa Public Radio. To see more, visit Iowa Public Radio. As the DNC publicly debates the future of its presidential primary cycle, Republicans settle into the status quo, leading with the Iowa Caucuses. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. But if some Democrats are ready to shove Iowa down the...
Comments / 0