ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
capradio.org

‘When they took the foundation, everything started crumbling’: California group fights eminent domain, racism

Beverly Moore recalls feeling a wave of relief when her family rented a house in Richmond, California after their prior house burned down in the late 1950s. The one-story wooden house at 502 Enterprise Ave. soon became part of a close-knit Black community. There was a porch and a den filled with books. Moore remembers her mom tending to their fig and pear trees with water from their well. Her mother grew collard greens that she traded with neighbors for fresh-caught fish.
RICHMOND, CA
capradio.org

Limited nursing home beds force hospitals to keep patients longer

Copyright 2022 Vermont Public. To see more, visit Vermont Public. The lack of nursing home beds means that U.S. hospitals are caring for patients who don't need to be hospitalized but have nowhere else to go. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The nationwide shortage of nursing home staff also means a...
VERMONT STATE
capradio.org

A divided approach to primaries could be chaotic for voters

Copyright 2022 Iowa Public Radio. To see more, visit Iowa Public Radio. As the DNC publicly debates the future of its presidential primary cycle, Republicans settle into the status quo, leading with the Iowa Caucuses. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. But if some Democrats are ready to shove Iowa down the...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy