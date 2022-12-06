ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limited nursing home beds force hospitals to keep patients longer

Copyright 2022 Vermont Public. To see more, visit Vermont Public. The lack of nursing home beds means that U.S. hospitals are caring for patients who don't need to be hospitalized but have nowhere else to go. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The nationwide shortage of nursing home staff also means a...
VERMONT STATE
‘When they took the foundation, everything started crumbling’: California group fights eminent domain, racism

Beverly Moore recalls feeling a wave of relief when her family rented a house in Richmond, California after their prior house burned down in the late 1950s. The one-story wooden house at 502 Enterprise Ave. soon became part of a close-knit Black community. There was a porch and a den filled with books. Moore remembers her mom tending to their fig and pear trees with water from their well. Her mother grew collard greens that she traded with neighbors for fresh-caught fish.
RICHMOND, CA
Two parents remember their 6-year-old daughter, who died at Sandy Hook

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. StoryCorps: The parents of a 6-year-old killed in the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary talk about their daughter. Time now for StoryCorps. Next week is the 10th anniversary of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. A gunman killed six educators and 20 children, including Jeremy Richman and Jennifer Hensel's 6-year-old daughter Avielle. In 2017, Jeremy and Jennifer talked at StoryCorps. Jennifer wanted us to share that conversation.
NEWTOWN, CT

