ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Ahead of 5th Annual Fundraiser at El Jefe’s, Ben Abercrombie Continues ‘Inspirational’ Recovery

By Courtesy of Marty Abercrombie
Harvard Crimson
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Harvard Crimson

Ranking The Outfits of a Harvard Man

The seasons may change but the fashion taste of the Harvard Man remains the same. Some outfits are extremely dapper (perhaps a little too much so), and some outfits should just not exist. Here, we have ranked some classic ensembles and enlisted a fashionable Harvard Man™ to model for us with scarily accurate posing. Choose your fighter below:
Harvard Crimson

Most Iconic Duo: Amy Benedetto and Chris Wirth

Now seniors, Wirth, an astrophysics concentrator, and Benedetto, a chemical and physical biology concentrator, recently celebrated their three-year anniversary. In the basement of the Northwest Building, the bright red plastic desk chairs are the only splash of color amid dull gray concrete floors, plain white tables, and bare walls. But Chris P. Wirth ’23 and Amy E. Benedetto ’23 see more than an austere room — they see the place where they bonded over lunches, raced chairs when they got tired of studying, and began their three-years-and-counting relationship.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Most Likely to Be President: Charles Hua

Charles X. Hua has been nominated by his peers as the Harvard senior most likely to become President of the United States. As Hua tells me about his train trip across the country, I begin to understand why. “I always had this intellectual picture of what the U.S. looked like,”...
WISCONSIN STATE
Harvard Crimson

Sílvia Casacuberta Puig ’23 Named Eighth Harvard Rhodes Scholar This Year

Dunster House resident Sílvia Casacuberta Puig ’23, who hails from Barcelona, Spain, was selected as an international Rhodes Scholar last month. By Courtesy of Sílvia Casacuberta Puig. Dunster House resident Sílvia Casacuberta Puig ’22-’23, who hails from Barcelona, Spain, was selected as an international Rhodes Scholar last...
Harvard Crimson

Language Learning at Harvard is a Spark to Keep Alight

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Most Changed Since Freshman Year: Yooni Park

She talks about emotional maturity a lot — “I learned gradually and a bit too slowly,” she says with a laugh. Yooni K. Park ’22-’23 does not totally know why she was nominated for this. She hails from Lexington, Massachusetts; it’s not like she went...
LEXINGTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Student Sergio Diaz ’23 Dies While Home in Florida

Mather House senior Sergio A. Diaz ’23 died at his home on Tuesday, Harvard College Dean Rakesh Khurana announced to students on Wednesday. “I struggle to find adequate words to express the profound tragedy of losing Sergio,” Khurana wrote in the emailed announcement. “Perhaps the best thing we can do right now is come together as a community to share our grief and comfort each other.”
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy