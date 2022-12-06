Ahead of 5th Annual Fundraiser at El Jefe’s, Ben Abercrombie Continues ‘Inspirational’ Recovery

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Harvard Crimson
Fifteen Questions: Rakesh Khurana on Pizza, Veritas, and “Squishy Things”
The Dean of the College sat down with Fifteen Minutes to discuss how Harvard has transformed him and the challenges he sees ahead. “I’m not saying that we’re a perfect institution, but we’re trying to be good for the world,” he says. Rakesh Khurana is...
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Rueben Owens, DJ Lagway vs Jaden Rashada, Samson Okunlola
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he surmises whether Rueben Owens would have stayed...
Harvard Crimson
Ranking The Outfits of a Harvard Man
The seasons may change but the fashion taste of the Harvard Man remains the same. Some outfits are extremely dapper (perhaps a little too much so), and some outfits should just not exist. Here, we have ranked some classic ensembles and enlisted a fashionable Harvard Man™ to model for us with scarily accurate posing. Choose your fighter below:
Harvard Crimson
Most Iconic Duo: Amy Benedetto and Chris Wirth
Now seniors, Wirth, an astrophysics concentrator, and Benedetto, a chemical and physical biology concentrator, recently celebrated their three-year anniversary. In the basement of the Northwest Building, the bright red plastic desk chairs are the only splash of color amid dull gray concrete floors, plain white tables, and bare walls. But Chris P. Wirth ’23 and Amy E. Benedetto ’23 see more than an austere room — they see the place where they bonded over lunches, raced chairs when they got tired of studying, and began their three-years-and-counting relationship.
Harvard Crimson
Most Likely to Be President: Charles Hua
Charles X. Hua has been nominated by his peers as the Harvard senior most likely to become President of the United States. As Hua tells me about his train trip across the country, I begin to understand why. “I always had this intellectual picture of what the U.S. looked like,”...
Harvard Crimson
Sílvia Casacuberta Puig ’23 Named Eighth Harvard Rhodes Scholar This Year
Dunster House resident Sílvia Casacuberta Puig ’23, who hails from Barcelona, Spain, was selected as an international Rhodes Scholar last month. By Courtesy of Sílvia Casacuberta Puig. Dunster House resident Sílvia Casacuberta Puig ’22-’23, who hails from Barcelona, Spain, was selected as an international Rhodes Scholar last...
Harvard Crimson
Language Learning at Harvard is a Spark to Keep Alight
This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
Harvard Crimson
Most Changed Since Freshman Year: Yooni Park
She talks about emotional maturity a lot — “I learned gradually and a bit too slowly,” she says with a laugh. Yooni K. Park ’22-’23 does not totally know why she was nominated for this. She hails from Lexington, Massachusetts; it’s not like she went...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Student Sergio Diaz ’23 Dies While Home in Florida
Mather House senior Sergio A. Diaz ’23 died at his home on Tuesday, Harvard College Dean Rakesh Khurana announced to students on Wednesday. “I struggle to find adequate words to express the profound tragedy of losing Sergio,” Khurana wrote in the emailed announcement. “Perhaps the best thing we can do right now is come together as a community to share our grief and comfort each other.”
Comments / 0