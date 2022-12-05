Read full article on original website
Valerie Loureda Reveals Her New WWE Name, Shows Off Ring Gear
Valerie Loureda has revealed her new WWE name as she begins her journey in professional wrestling. Loureda is one of several mixed martial artists who have eventually found their way into the realm of professional wrestling as of late. She signed with WWE recently and has been competing on their NXT developmental brand.
WWE Star Pulled From Match Due To Minor Injury
The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) were set to take on Indus-Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) at WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. However, the match was pulled during the latest episode of NXT. In a segment on the show, WWE blamed the match being nixed on Julius Creed needing further tests on a potential rib injury and would not be 100 percent.
Becky Lynch Admits Her Shoulder Still Doesn’t Feel Right
Becky Lynch recently returned from nursing an injured shoulder and spoke to Verge Magazine upon making her comeback. During the interview, Lynch talked about how it felt to be back, joining in the WarGames match, and her thoughts on Rhea Ripley. Here are the highlights:. How it felt to be...
Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Status
Drew McIntyre announced on Monday afternoon that he was not “medically qualified” to compete at this week’s WWE SmackDown, where he was slated to team with Sheamus to challenge Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos. In his statement, McIntyre promised to return soon because he doesn’t like...
Former AEW & MLW Stars Take Part In WWE Tryout At Performance Center
WWE is holding a tryout today at their Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and two names participating in it have been revealed. Pwinsider.com reports Kylie Rae and K.C. Navarro are taking part in the tryout. Rae has been wrestling for six years, where she has spent time in All Elite...
Backstage Update On WWE’s Return To India
WWE is slated to hold its first live event in India since December 2017 on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Pwinsider is reporting that the event will be held in Hyderabad, India at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, a 5,000-seat venue that opened in 2002. The event will feature SmackDown brand talents....
PHOTO: Triple H Meets Up With Bad Bunny
Damian Priest teamed with Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37 to pick up a win over The Miz and John Morrison. This marked the rapper’s first-ever pro wrestling match. Bunny later worked the Men’s Royal Rumble Match this past January. Speaking to reporters following the Clash at the Castle...
Shane Taylor Discusses His Recent Debut With AEW, Talks Final Battle
During a recent appearance on the “Knockouts and 3-Counts” podcast, Shane Taylor commented on his recent debut with All Elite Wrestling, his match at ROH Final Battle, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his AEW debut being long overdue: “This is...
ROH Honor Club Returns + New Names Added To WrestleCon 2023
On the heels of Ring of Honor revamping its website, the company has also restored its streaming service, Honor Club. Included on the platform are ROH pay-per-views going as far back as 2002, as well as past episodes of the ROH television show. ROH has not yet made an official...
WWE To Tape NXT Episodes In Advance Next Week
WWE NXT will host two tapings next Wednesday. According to a report from Pwinsider, it is noted that while the December 13th episode will be live, the shows for December 20th and December 27th will be taped in advance on December 14th. Live episodes will resume on January 6, 2023.
Welcome to stardom, Ricky Starks
“Starksdom?” I’ll show myself out. For the core AEW fan, the current state of the company has gone from a little anxious to very exciting. The company continues to pivot to its younger stars, resetting a foundation for what it will be for the next few years instead of being explosively in the now from week to week (which was also a lot of fun too, to be fair). This came after everything was clearly in flux at best, chaos at worst, where the show didn’t really have a center other than Jon Moxley. Guys were either hurt or suspended or fired or lost in creative, and it felt like the tablecloth had been yanked, but all the glasses and silverware were flung into the air, their landing spot unknown and unsecured.
The First Live Episode Of NWA Powerrr Set + Watch AEW Dark (Video)
The NWA took to Twitter today to announce the first-ever live episode of NWA Powerrr. The live episode will be taking place on January 31, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee. You can check out the official announcement below:. “Join us for the first-ever LIVE #NWAPowerrr at the Knoxville Convention Center on...
NWA Powerrr Results: December 6, 2022
Welcome to the results for NWA Powerrr Season 11 Episode 4, coming to you from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee on December 6, 2022! This episode featured the first night of the Champions Series. The program begins with announcer, Kyle Davis, explaining the rules of the lengthy Champions Series tournament...
Tony Nese Discusses How He Got Signed With AEW, Being In Attendance For Lance Archer’s Injury
Tony Nese was recently a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to talk about a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Nese discussed being in the crowd when Lance Archer suffered a bad injury in the ring, getting signed to AEW, and more. You can check out some...
Various News: Lineup for Last UWN TV Taping of 2022, Details on UWN Red Carpet Rumble, Reminder on Tonight’s MLW Fusion Lineup
– United Wrestling Network (UWN) will be holding Championship Wrestling TV tapings on Sunday, December 11 at The Improv in Irvine, California. This will be the final UWN TV taping of 2022. Here’s the announced lineup:. * UWN World Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater (c) w/ Prince Nana vs. Danny...
Tony Khan Teases Update On ROH Television Situation
While speaking during Wednesday’s media call to promote this weekend’s Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view event, ROH owner and AEW President Tony Khan hinted that an update on the promotion’s television deal could be coming soon. Khan acquired Ring of Honor in May of this year. Tony indicated to Brandon Thurston that an announcement regarding ROH’s TV future could come this weekend.
Claudio Castagnoli Reveals His Hopes For The ROH World Title Moving Forward
Prior to Claudio Castagnoli’s match with Chris Jericho for the latter’s Ring of Honor World Championship at Saturday afternoon’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event, Castagnoli sat down with Joey Hayden of the Dallas Morning News to discuss his desire to see the ROH World Title being used to “showcase” younger talent going forward. He said,
Tony Khan Comments On Shane Taylor’s Arrival In ROH, More
One of the featured bouts on this Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view event from ROH is Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) against Shane Taylor and JD Griffey. AEW President Tony Khan, during his conference call with the media on Wednesday, discussed Taylor’s recent arrival in the...
Two Big Matches Announced For WWE House Show At Madison Square Garden
The Madison Square Garden website is advertising the following for the upcoming WWE house show scheduled for the venue on December 26:. * Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman & Sheamus vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. * WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura...
Tony Khan On William Regal’s Release
During Tony Khan’s media conference call earlier today, the AEW owner revealed his reasoning for allowing William Regal to depart the company. Regal is expected to be returning to WWE, in an offscreen role, to help train his son, NXT wrestler Charlie Dempsey. Khan said,. “Basically, he’s got a...
