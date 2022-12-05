“Starksdom?” I’ll show myself out. For the core AEW fan, the current state of the company has gone from a little anxious to very exciting. The company continues to pivot to its younger stars, resetting a foundation for what it will be for the next few years instead of being explosively in the now from week to week (which was also a lot of fun too, to be fair). This came after everything was clearly in flux at best, chaos at worst, where the show didn’t really have a center other than Jon Moxley. Guys were either hurt or suspended or fired or lost in creative, and it felt like the tablecloth had been yanked, but all the glasses and silverware were flung into the air, their landing spot unknown and unsecured.

3 HOURS AGO