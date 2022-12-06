Person thrown from vehicle, killed in crash on Frankford Avenue

Driver ran red light before fatal crash, police say 01:12

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person is dead after a serious crash in the Mayfair section of Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened just before 5 a.m. at Frankford Avenue and Unruh Street.

Authorities say one person was thrown from a vehicle and did not survive.

The Philadelphia Fire Department rescued another person who was trapped in a vehicle.

Car parts were scattered at nearly every part of the intersection as investigators worked to clear the scene. Police say a speeding driver ran through a red light and later died.

Paramedics took the 60-year-old driver of the other vehicle to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he is expected to be OK.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the driver of the 2004 Acura traveling south when he struck a Nissan headed in the same direction.

The intersection reopened after being closed for hours due to the deadly crash.