Person thrown from vehicle, killed in crash on Frankford Avenue

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

Driver ran red light before fatal crash, police say 01:12

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person is dead after a serious crash in the Mayfair section of Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened just before 5 a.m. at Frankford Avenue and Unruh Street.

Authorities say one person was thrown from a vehicle and did not survive.

The Philadelphia Fire Department rescued another person who was trapped in a vehicle.

Car parts were scattered at nearly every part of the intersection as investigators worked to clear the scene. Police say a speeding driver ran through a red light and later died.

Paramedics took the 60-year-old driver of the other vehicle to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he is expected to be OK.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the driver of the 2004 Acura traveling south when he struck a Nissan headed in the same direction.

The intersection reopened after being closed for hours due to the deadly crash.

Comments

Carolyn Adams
4d ago

this is so sad but not hard to believe. I live and work right around the corner. every night my husband picks me up we pray that we get home safe. people drive on Frankford avenue like they're on 95. please if you are the person driving like that slow down you may save a life. prayers to the victims

Reply
9
Fina Jahmellah Jean-Pierre
4d ago

That looks horrible. Slow down people and remember, when the light is red, it means STOP! It doesn't mean speed and hope you don't get caught. It's sad because a life is gone forever, but I'm glad the other driver didn't die because of somebody else's recklessness.

Reply
5
 

Comments

