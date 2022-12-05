Delaware Basin Commission announces fracking wastewater and water resolution vote expected at Dec. 7 business meeting

Read full article on original website
buckscountyherald.com
Bridge construction, core borings planned at night week of Dec. 11 on U.S. 1 Improvement Project
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin next week to replace the new southbound U.S. 1 bridge over rail lines and the Penndel/Business U.S. 1 Interchange following the shift of southbound traffic onto the newly constructed northbound structure in Bensalem and Middletown townships. Motorists are...
WMDT.com
Beach renourishment funding awarded to start first state beach makeover
DELAWARE – Coastal Delaware is getting a makeover. This after the first state legislators, Governor John Carney, U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced funding was awarded to fix up some of the beach towns. Officials say that the first state is the lowest-lying state in the country, making the coast very vulnerable to the effects of climate change.
delawarepublic.org
2,700 limited income Delmarva customers will have past-due charges on their accounts forgiven
Delmarva Power is providing $1.9 million in funding to help limited-income customers cover energy costs as temperatures drop. With approval from the Delaware Public Service Commission, Delmarva is able to help approximately 2,700 limited income customers by forgiving past-due charges on their accounts. The $1.9 million represents the remaining funds...
buckscountyherald.com
Waste Management pitches in 50K for 9/11 Memorial Trail
A trail dedicated to the memory of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks got a big financial boost during a brief program Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Washington Crossing Historic Park in Upper Makefield Township. Officials from Waste Management presented a $50,000 check to representatives from the September 11...
starpublications.online
Town of Delmar, state of Delaware honors Delmar Pizza for years of community service
It is often said that some of the biggest contributors to a community do so without a lot of hype. Last Thursday, one of those contributors was surprised and honored by the town of Delmar and the state of Delaware. Delmar Pizza owner Athanasios Minas “Tom” Kostis has contributed food...
A woman’s place? For Ruth Briggs King, it’s the legislature
It’s not uncommon for state Rep. Ruth Briggs King to be the only woman in a room full of men. The Georgetown lawmaker is the only female legislator in Delaware’s General Assembly who belongs to the Republican Party. She doesn’t let that get in the way of representing her constituents. In fact, she sees it as an opportunity. “There have ... Read More
Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
Delaware to study climate change impact on the Inland Bays
As the lowest lying state in the nation, Delaware faces some of the most harmful flooding caused by climate change — public safety, properties and the beach economy are at risk. The state will partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to study the best ways to prepare...
buckscountyherald.com
Blumberg Institute receives $2 million Angel Investment funding
The Baruch S. Blumberg Institute’s Academic Entrepreneur Initiative will receive a $2 million grant from the state’s Angel Investment Venture Capital Program, according to Senate Majority Appropriations Committee Chairman Pat Browne (R-Lehigh). Browne developed the program that was included in Act 24 of 2021 (the state Fiscal Code)...
buckscountyherald.com
Experience Washington’s Landing in New Jersey
Save the date to experience “the rest of the story” of George Washington’s fateful trip across the Delaware in 1776!. Can you imagine rowing through ice floes and then trudging through a blizzard in the middle of the night, with miles to go before your destination is reached — especially when that destination is a battle to decide the fate of your country?
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
Under pressure, DNREC scraps Cape Henlopen restaurant plan
Delaware’s famous Cape Henlopen State Park will not be the site of a new oceanfront restaurant, officials announced Monday. The decision came after weeks of public outcry, including protests, op-eds in local papers and an organized campaign with yard signs that read, “No restaurant on dunes.” In a press release, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Habitat for Humanity branches and UD release study on Delaware's housing repair needs
A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Delaware for Delaware's three Habitat for Humanity branches underscored the role of housing repair in addressing the state's escalating affordable housing shortage. The research team’s statewide survey reached an estimate of 25,000 owner-occupied homes in need of repair. Of those,...
Cape Gazette
Beach nourishment projects funded in Delaware
Gov. John Carney, U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced Dec. 7 that steps are underway for beach nourishment projects in Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany and Fenwick Island. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District awarded a contract to...
proclaimerscv.com
Delaware Issues Emergency Benefits To Eligible Households
As part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Delaware Division of Social Services will provide emergency payments to qualified households that started last month. Emergency Benefits. Benefits will be distributed through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and General Assistance programs as...
WBOC
Delaware Celebrates Family Farms on State's 235th Birthday
LINCOLN, Del. - On Stayton Road in Lincoln, not far from Ellendale, a visitor can almost take a trip back in time. "This parcel here and the parcel next door that I purchased a few years back have been in the family close to 300 years," said Grier Stayton, owner of Stayton Farm.
Delaware ranked in top 20 in new health care report
(The Center Square) – Delaware ranked 20th nationwide in a new report that illustrates strengths and challenges within the state’s health care system. UnitedHealth Group released “American’s Health Rankings 2022 Annual Report," which tackles troubling disparities by race and ethnicity across nearly every aspect of health and well-being in the United States. The report, according to the release, analyzed data through 80 measurements that reflect the impact the COVID-19 pandemic...
WDEL 1150AM
DelDOT looking for more few more (60) snow plow drivers
One of the many jobs looking for workers could lead to some slippery roads if northern Delaware ends its major snow drought. Anne Brown, DelDOT's Maintenance and Ops Director said they will be ready to go for whatever storms hit, but she'd love to see people apply to be snow plow drivers.
Civil Rights Icon Rev. Al Sharpton Joins Citizens for Judicial Fairness to Demand Gov. Carney Diversify Delaware’s Supreme Court
Respected civil rights activist and leader Reverend Al Sharpton issued the below statement today, urging Delaware Governor John Carney to fill two upcoming vacancies on the state’s Supreme Court with justices of color. The retirement announcement last week of Justice James T. Vaughan Jr., and the expected elevation of...
delawaretoday.com
This Delaware City Ranked Among the Top 23 U.S. Cities to Visit
Condé Nast Traveler, a luxury travel and lifestyle magazine, included Wilmington on its list of the 23 best places to visit in the U.S in 2023. It’s no secret that most of Delaware’s tourists flock to the beaches. Coastal towns like Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island see millions of visitors each year. According to a report by Southern Delaware Tourism, 2019 brought over 10 million people to Delaware’s coastal towns.
