Seasonal silliness is in full swing Dec. 9 through 11 at Kelsey Theatre on the campus of Mercer County Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor, N.J. MTM Players presents the comedy, “The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge,” in which playwright Mark Brown takes the “happily ever after” component of “A Christmas Carol” to an entirely new, ridiculously funny level. This is a “gut-busting” comedy, a play reviewers hail as “a sequel worthy of Dickens’ approval” that will leave audiences “guffawing and cheering” according to Brown.

WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO