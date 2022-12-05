Read full article on original website
Related
buckscountyherald.com
Department of Aging announces expansion of its shared housing program into five additional counties; Bucks and Montgomery counties included
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging has announced that its Shared Housing and Resource Exchange Program, also known as SHARE, has expanded into five additional counties: Bucks, Lackawanna, Montgomery, Northumberland, and Philadelphia. The program began five years ago as a pilot in Pike, Wayne and Monroe counties and is also currently available in Carbon, Crawford, Adams, Union, and Snyder counties.
buckscountyherald.com
Bridge construction, core borings planned at night week of Dec. 11 on U.S. 1 Improvement Project
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin next week to replace the new southbound U.S. 1 bridge over rail lines and the Penndel/Business U.S. 1 Interchange following the shift of southbound traffic onto the newly constructed northbound structure in Bensalem and Middletown townships. Motorists are...
buckscountyherald.com
Tree removal to close Route 32 (River Road) Dec. 15 in New Hope and Solebury
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Dec. 8 that tree removal operations will close a section of Route 32 (River Road) in New Hope Borough and Solebury Township. Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction: Thursday, Dec. 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Route 32 (River Road)...
buckscountyherald.com
“The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge” hits Kelsey stage
Seasonal silliness is in full swing Dec. 9 through 11 at Kelsey Theatre on the campus of Mercer County Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor, N.J. MTM Players presents the comedy, “The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge,” in which playwright Mark Brown takes the “happily ever after” component of “A Christmas Carol” to an entirely new, ridiculously funny level. This is a “gut-busting” comedy, a play reviewers hail as “a sequel worthy of Dickens’ approval” that will leave audiences “guffawing and cheering” according to Brown.
Comments / 0