Kentucky vs. Yale: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
The Kentucky Wildcats try to stay undefeated at home as they host the Yale Bulldogs, an annual powerhouse in the Ivy League. TV Schedule: Saturday, December 10, 1:00 PM ET, SECN. Location: Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. The Kentucky Wildcats and the Yale Bulldogs are both undefeated at home entering...
Kentucky Kernel
UK volleyball fights for Final Four spot
Following its sweeping victory over No. 6 Western Kentucky on Dec. 2, Kentucky volleyball is set to travel to Palo Alto for the Regional Finals hosted by Stanford, with a trip to the Final Four on the line. The Wildcats entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed, being...
jerryratcliffe.com
Virginia offers Eastern Kentucky receiver with impressive numbers
Virginia football is trying to rebuild depth in its wide receiver room and reached out with an offer to former Eastern Kentucky’s Jayden Higgins on Wednesday. Higgins, originally from Miami’s (Fla.) Westminster Christian School, entered the transfer portal this week and already has offers from UVA, Mississippi State, Iowa State and Tulane.
Kentucky Lands Alabama Transfer OL Tanner Bowles
Kentucky football has landed its first transfer of the 2022-23 window. Former Alabama OL Tanner Bowles announced Thursday on Kentucky Sports Radio that he will be making the jump from Tuscaloosa to Lexington, committing to the Wildcats. “After taking a couple of visits and just talking ...
Kentucky Kernel
Womens basketball squares off against Cardinals inside Rupp Arena
Wildcats square off against Cardinals inside Rupp Arena. After a convincing 82-56 win over UNC Greensboro on Sunday, which saw a great defensive game from the Cats, and a date in Minneapolis against Minnesota on Wednesday, Kentucky womens basketball is set to face Louisville on Sunday, Dec. 11, inside Rupp Arena.
QB Transfer Portal Tracker: Devin Leary, Spencer Sanders Notable New Additions
The departure of Will Levis will see the most talented quarterback of the Mark Stoops era head to the NFL, leaving Kentucky with a gaping hole at one of its most important skill positions. Three QBs are currently slated to return to Lexington next season, but none of the trio are ...
Kentucky Football Offensive Transfer Portal Wishlist
Transfer portal season is upon us. Kentucky is expected to be one of the more active programs over the next month and a half, as it looks to bolster its roster with some of the top names that have entered as of Dec. 5. There will be fierce competition for each and every player, as UK is ...
gophersports.com
Gophers Comeback Falls Short Against Kentucky
MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 7, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (5-4, 1-0 B1G) was down seven with 3:43 to go, but another furious comeback fell short against the Kentucky Wildcats (7-1, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday night at Williams Arena. Four Gophers scored in double figures in the loss with freshman Mallory Heyer leading the way with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting.
Report: Kentucky Expected to Hire Former Texas Assistant HC Jay Boulware as RBs Coach, Special Teams Coordinator
Mark Stoops may have his new running backs coach and special teams coordinator. Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio is reporting that Kentucky is expected to hire former Texas associate head coach Jay Boulware: Boulware would replace John Settle, who was fired as RBs coach and special ...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WKYT 27
Name of man dead after Lexington shooting released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man who was found dead after a shooting in Lexington has been released. The coroner has identified the man as 26-year-old Ethan Boler Hatfield. Police were called to a home on McAtee Lane around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say they found...
fox56news.com
16-year-old arrested after Lexington restaurant robbery
A suspect was taken into custody after police arrived at Smithtown Seafood and is facing multiple charges including wanton endangerment and robbery, according to the department. 16-year-old arrested after Lexington restaurant robbery. A suspect was taken into custody after police arrived at Smithtown Seafood and is facing multiple charges including...
fox56news.com
$15,000 in stolen tools returned in Franklin County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after investigating retail theft cases in Frankfort and surrounding areas. Timothy Davis, 56, from Franklin County was charged with receiving stolen property of over $10,000.00 in value. Peter Kiger, 53, of Lexington, has been charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000.00. Kiger has an active arrest warrant for him at this time in regards to this investigation.
KY Horse Park wants new hires out of state merit system, eyes room tax, wants larger commission
The Kentucky Horse Park wants state lawmakers to approve legislation that would exclude its new hires from the state merit system designed to protect employees from political influence. It also is seeking enabling legislation to allow the park to tap into the transient or “bedroom” tax collected by hotels, motels,...
fox56news.com
City councilman proposes solution to Georgetown water hike
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The city’s mayor Tom Prather said contractor mistakes and a math error by hired consultants have cost Georgetown millions of dollars. But Councilman David Lusby said he has a solution that could pay for a new water treatment plant without being such a drain on the taxpayers.
WTVQ
Local jailers speak on current issues their detention centers are facing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Over the past few years, Detention Centers across the state of Kentucky have faced multiple issues when it comes to violence inside the jails, an increase in inmates, and a decrease in staff. This year the Fayette County Detention Center has had 10 reported assaults...
wbontv.com
Richmond man facing manslaughter charges stemming from overdose death
The overdose death of a woman here in Richmond back in November, has now resulted in the arrest of a 66 year old Richmond man. According to Police reports, officers were called to a location here in Richmond for reports of a deceased woman last month. Upon arriving on scene, officers saw evidence that the woman died due to an overdose. After conducting an investigation, officers concluded that the last person the victim spoke to was 66-year-old Vincent Pickens.
