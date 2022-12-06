ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Two Points In It. Virginia Tech Over Louisville in NCR D1AA Final

Virginia Tech defeated the University of Louisville 24-22 to claim their second straight NCR D1AA championship and putting an emphatic stamp on the value of a difficult schedule in honing good rugby players. The Hokies, who went winless in the Rugby East, a conference made up entirely of D1A or...
LOUISVILLE, KY

