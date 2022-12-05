A Columbus man is facing a possible sentence of 20 years to life in prison for raping an underaged girl multiple times. Kristopher Collins, 29, was found guilty by a Franklin County Common Pleas Court jury Thursday of two counts of rape of a juvenile. His conviction stems from two incidents during the summers of 2013 and 2015, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office said in a release Friday.

