Columbus, OH

Columbus man found guilty on multiple counts for raping a juvenile girl

A Columbus man is facing a possible sentence of 20 years to life in prison for raping an underaged girl multiple times. Kristopher Collins, 29, was found guilty by a Franklin County Common Pleas Court jury Thursday of two counts of rape of a juvenile. His conviction stems from two incidents during the summers of 2013 and 2015, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office said in a release Friday.
COLUMBUS, OH
FBI agents search Dudley Street home

FBI agents searched a Dudley Street home on Thursday, a spokesman for the Bucyrus Police Department has confirmed. The Bucyrus police and fire departments assisted the Mansfield Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation during the search, Capt. Tom Walker, the police department's public information officer, said Friday. The search took place in the 400 block of Dudley Street at 3:51 p.m. Thursday.
BUCYRUS, OH

