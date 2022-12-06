Read full article on original website
Related
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
Airbnb restricts Ohio bookings to deter New Year’s Eve, Buckeyes parties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – According to Airbnb over 3,500 Ohioans were rejected while trying to book properties over the New Year’s Day holiday, specifically on New Year’s Eve, in 2021. Airbnb, an online home, apartment, and condo rental marketplace website, announced this week it will ramp up its defenses again this holiday to “draw a […]
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Amy Dick, 38, from Sycamore Township, was charged with felony assault and putting children in danger. She is accused of trying to strangle her one-year-old child. Likewise, she is charged with domestic violence. According to the prosecution, she attacked her husband when he tried to stop her.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Ohio should be put on your list of places to eat.
Ohio keeps an upswing on COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, maintaining a nearly-doubled case count compared to two weeks ago. COVID-19 data leading up to Thanksgiving showed a much smaller case rate compared to the last two years' holiday seasons. A sudden surge entering December also doesn't necessarily hint at a […]
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
NBC4 Columbus
Rain showers to end work week for Columbus area
Tonight: Showers early, mostly cloudy later, low 38. Saturday: Mainly cloudy, sprinkles late, showers at night, high 49. It has been a very gloomy day again, with light rain showers returning to the area again in the 2nd half of the day. These light showers will work through this evening and will be gone ahead of midnight. Overnight we could have a few breaks in the clouds again, with clouds increasing quickly and showers ahead of sunset. Temps will start in the upper 30s in the morning and climb to the upper 40s to near 50 later.
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object
I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Plants blamed for AEP Ohio’s summer power outage that affected thousands
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – AEP Ohio and the regulatory agency over it agreed Thursday that the reason behind a summer power outage was a chance encounter with plant life. While AEP Ohio markets itself as the dominant power provider in central Ohio with nearly 1.5 million customers, the agency PJM Interconnection oversees the company as […]
Wawa stores announce expansion into Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Wawa is expanding with new locations in three Midwest states. Wawa is launching its first stores in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky after 2025, with timeframes and ranges for number of stores by state to be announced next year. The chain said Wednesday they are expanding […]
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio lawmakers consider new photo ID requirement for voters
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Voters may have fewer identification forms to choose from to show at the polls in 2023, as Ohio lawmakers consider mandating photo ID to cast a ballot in the state. With less than a month until session comes to a close, legislators in both Ohio...
Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Ohio ‘Chicken Bill’ could expedite process for oil and gas companies to extract natural gas from state parks
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — If an Ohio bill passes, hikers traversing the paths of Hocking Hills and other state parks might soon have to share the trails with another type of park patron: Oil and gas companies. House Bill 507, or ‘The Chicken Bill,’ was meant to reduce the minimum number of poultry chicks that […]
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio bill seeks to reduce cosmetology, barber training requirements
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio lawmakers are close to passing a bill that could affect anyone who ever gets a haircut or a facial. The Ohio Senate passed a bill that will lower standards for state barber and cosmetology licenses, but a state barber’s association is trying to block the bill which would cut cosmetology license training requirements from 1,500 hours to 1,000 hours, and a barber’s license from 1,800 hours to 1,000 hours of training.
sciotopost.com
Will We Have a White Christmas?
OHIO – One of the biggest questions that is asked during the Christmas season every year, everyone seems to want the white stuff for just one special week. It appears as though a weather pattern will be developing across the U.S. that points toward a strong chance for snow developing around the Christmas period. A long-range forecast issued by NOAA every Friday forecasts a wintry pattern developing sometime in the second half of December. Their extended forecast calls for a wintery mix the week of Christmas but has not exactly defined Christmas day yet.
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief Money
Are you struggling even more because of the winter season? Officials know inflation is not the only economic hardship faced by residents. The state has set aside money to help with winter-related expenses.
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
Both the United States and Ohio flags will be flown at half-staff from midnight to midnight on Dec. 7.
Measles outbreak in central Ohio grows to more than 50 children, driven by 'lack of vaccination'
A measles outbreak in central Ohio is growing, sickening more than 50 children, with many of them needing hospitalization, according to data updated Wednesday by Columbus Public Health.
Dark web mushroom dealers tracked by Ohio drug task force, millions in crypto seized
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A drug dealing operation that sold psychedelic mushrooms nationwide just had its leader sentenced in federal court in Columbus, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio said Wednesday. James Verl Barlow, 45, of Las Vegas, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess […]
Woman’s mother is wrongfully billed thousands due to Department of Taxation ‘glitch’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lyn Herron said her mom, Jeane, started making jewelry in the early 2000s, but hardly made any money from the venture. “My mom never even sold $1,000 in jewelry in her entire time doing this in over 10 years,” said Herron. Still, Herron said, they applied for and received a vendor’s […]
Comments / 0