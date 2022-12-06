ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio keeps an upswing on COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, maintaining a nearly-doubled case count compared to two weeks ago. COVID-19 data leading up to Thanksgiving showed a much smaller case rate compared to the last two years' holiday seasons. A sudden surge entering December also doesn't necessarily hint at a […]
OHIO STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rain showers to end work week for Columbus area

Tonight: Showers early, mostly cloudy later, low 38. Saturday: Mainly cloudy, sprinkles late, showers at night, high 49. It has been a very gloomy day again, with light rain showers returning to the area again in the 2nd half of the day. These light showers will work through this evening and will be gone ahead of midnight. Overnight we could have a few breaks in the clouds again, with clouds increasing quickly and showers ahead of sunset. Temps will start in the upper 30s in the morning and climb to the upper 40s to near 50 later.
COLUMBUS, OH
Roger Marsh

Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object

I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MORAINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wawa stores announce expansion into Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Wawa is expanding with new locations in three Midwest states. Wawa is launching its first stores in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky after 2025, with timeframes and ranges for number of stores by state to be announced next year. The chain said Wednesday they are expanding […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers consider new photo ID requirement for voters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Voters may have fewer identification forms to choose from to show at the polls in 2023, as Ohio lawmakers consider mandating photo ID to cast a ballot in the state. With less than a month until session comes to a close, legislators in both Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Roger Marsh

Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bill seeks to reduce cosmetology, barber training requirements

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio lawmakers are close to passing a bill that could affect anyone who ever gets a haircut or a facial. The Ohio Senate passed a bill that will lower standards for state barber and cosmetology licenses, but a state barber’s association is trying to block the bill which would cut cosmetology license training requirements from 1,500 hours to 1,000 hours, and a barber’s license from 1,800 hours to 1,000 hours of training.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Will We Have a White Christmas?

OHIO – One of the biggest questions that is asked during the Christmas season every year, everyone seems to want the white stuff for just one special week. It appears as though a weather pattern will be developing across the U.S. that points toward a strong chance for snow developing around the Christmas period. A long-range forecast issued by NOAA every Friday forecasts a wintry pattern developing sometime in the second half of December. Their extended forecast calls for a wintery mix the week of Christmas but has not exactly defined Christmas day yet.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy