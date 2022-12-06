ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Supreme Court declines to take up 2020 case against Dominion, Facebook

By Chloe Folmar
 5 days ago

The Supreme Court on Monday chose not to take a case brought against Dominion Voting Systems and Facebook by voters who claimed that the two companies illegally influenced the 2020 election.

Kevin O’Rourke, et al. filed a petition in September for a writ of certiorari, or review of the case by the Supreme Court, which has now been denied , effectively dismissing the case.

The group alleges that Dominion’s election technology, often criticized by allies of former President Trump, is crafted to influence results, arguing that the voting resources possess “systemic and widespread exploitable vulnerabilities.”

Dominion, Facebook and others “engaged in concerted action to interfere with the 2020 presidential election through a coordinated effort to, among other things, change voting laws without legislative approval, use unreliable voting machines, alter votes through an illegitimate adjudication process,” according to the lawsuit.

The case against Dominion was previously dismissed by the United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, among other lower courts, and was denied rehearing by the court in June before petitioning the nation’s highest court.

Lower federal courts claimed that the group of eight citizens suing Dominion and Facebook did not have the standing to bring about a successful suit against the companies and their leadership.

The courts noted that one of the seven people petitioning alongside O’Rourke declined to vote in the 2020 election, critiquing also the lack of specificity in the case concerning harm caused by the parties.

O’Rourke and his co-petitioners “allege no particularized injury traceable to the conduct of Defendants, other than their general interest in seeing elections conducted fairly and their votes fairly counted,” wrote Colorado Judge Timothy Tymkovich in May.

The Supreme Court did not provide reasoning or dissent behind its choice not to review the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

