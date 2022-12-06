Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Athletes of the Week Dec. 9
The 74-year-old Harbeson harrier won the 70-74 age group at the Rehoboth Seashore Half Marathon Dec. 3, running 1:57:09 and destroying all age contemporaries – the closest was 33 minutes off her pace. Mary also established a new age group state record for the half marathon, eclipsing the mark of 1:59:51 set by Joann Szczepkowski in 2016. Mary recently won the Pumpkin Pie 5K in 25:50. Mary was an Athlete of the Week Sept. 9. Part of her bio read, “Mary began running when she was 40. She and her husband moved to Sussex County two years ago and live between routes 23 and 24. She follows the Jack Daniels running formula (save the jokes). Daniels recommends two to three days of quality running per week with one day of primary emphasis, one day of secondary emphasis, and sometimes one day of maintenance emphasis.” It also helps to have natural talent and a body built for the sport. Mary was selected Runner of the Year by the Seashore Striders Legend Makers.
Cape Gazette
Seahawks boys’ basketball falls to Salisbury Christian
The Sussex Academy boys’ basketball team dropped its home opener 48-24 to the Salisbury Christian Jags Dec. 6. The Seahawks were led by sophomore Dmitry Barlow with 10 points. Christian Schimmel added six, while Rotchild Louius chipped in four. The Jags were paced by Caleb Thompson and Greyson Tripoli,...
Cape Gazette
The Room at Cedar Grove ends year on high notes
This year, The Room at Cedar Grove in Lewes has hosted jazz brunches, blues dinners and local, regional and national performers. All proceeds benefit Paul Kares, a charity supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. The fun continues this month with several high-caliber artists. American singer-songwriter Cris Jacobs returns to...
Cape Gazette
Remembering longtime Seashore Striders runner Mike Richardson
The Seashore Striders lost one of its longtime runners this week as Mike Richardson, 75, passed away unexpectedly due to a stroke. Mike had just left Delaware last month to head back to Florida, where he and his wife Dee Dee lived during the winter months. Mike was a regular. When he was not racing, he was volunteering at the finish line, loading gear into the trailer, helping with registration and always telling stories about his past. Mike was from the Allentown, Pa., area, and for 24 straight years, he qualified for the Seashore Striders Summer Racing Series; he ranks 11th on the all-time streak list. This past summer, Mike was third overall in the 75-79 age group, and even with knee issues, he continued to power his way through with five 5Ks and one 5-miler with pure determination.
Cape Gazette
Elizabeth B. Brewer, loved her family
Elizabeth (Betty) B. Brewer, 81, of Millsboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, from medical complications at University of Maryland Medical Center. She was born Feb. 28, 1941. Betty is survived by her two children, her son, John (Janet) Brewer of Millsboro; and daughter, Beverly A. Marta of Millsboro. She...
Cape Gazette
E. Elizabeth R. Murphy, retired nurse
E. Elizabeth "Bette" R. Murphy, 93, of Milton, passed away surrounded by her family Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Polaris Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Milford. She was born in Wildwood, N.J., Saturday, July 9, 1929, daughter of the late Forrest M. and Elizabeth (Mytinger) Rich. Bette graduated from Wildwood...
Cape Gazette
Sussex Academy girls’ basketball gets a win in home opener
Sussex Academy senior guard Alyssa Oscar dropped nine points on the visiting Salisbury Christian squad Dec. 6 to lead the Seahawks to a 17-12 victory in their home opener. Emiley Bisaha tallied four, while Lilyana Zorn and Maile Godwin each sunk a basket. The Jags were led by Lydia Kelly...
Cape Gazette
Cape wrestling opens season with 72-3 win over Sussex Tech
“The house is rockin’, don’t bother knockin’.” – Stevie Ray Vaughn. The top came off the Cape Big House Dec. 7 on Teacher Appreciation Night when Jefferson Lopez Garcia closed out the JV bout with a pin in the first match of the senior’s career.
Cape Gazette
Peninsula Gallery hosts guest artist Megan Burak in December
Artist Megan Burak of Ocean City, Md., brings her striking realism paintings to the Peninsula Gallery for the first time as its December Guest Artist. A contemporary realist artist working mostly in oil., Burak was born in Pittsburgh and moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland at the age of 4. Burek said her inspiration is drawn from her emotions and the world as she sees it.
DIFCA announces 2022 All-Class football teams
The Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association announced this year’s All-Class football teams for the three classifications at a meeting in Dover today. Class 1A was dominated by Laurel and St. Elizabeth, the two teams that will play for the State Title Saturday. The Bulldogs placed 11 players on the 1st team, while the Vikings had 5 players named to the ... Read More
WMDT.com
Bulldogs sweep 1A season honors
DELAWARE – The Laurel Bulldogs swept all of the major awards in DIAA Class 1A football in Delaware. After a perfect 10-0 regular season, the Bulldogs continued to steamroll through their opponents in the 1A playoffs. First, a home win over St. Andrew’s by 34 points. A 49-14 rout of Tatnall followed.
Cape Gazette
Lige Thomas Harmon, proud veteran
Lige Thomas Harmon, 74, of Lewes, formerly of Newark, passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Tom was born in Meador, Mingo County, W.Va., March 21, 1948, son of the late Lige and Eloise (Stafford) Harmon. Tom was a proud U.S. Marine serving...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary flies flags for Delaware Day
The Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary Club received a Rotary District grant to purchase nearly 100 Delaware flags to fly at locations in Georgetown and Millsboro to commemorate Delaware Day, Dec. 7, when Delaware became the First State to ratify the U.S. Constitution on that date in 1787, establishing a new nation. Flags...
Cape Gazette
Howard Vernon Collins, DuPont retiree
Howard Vernon Collins, 78, of Millsboro, passed away suddenly at his residence Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Howard was born May 7, 1944, in Millsboro, to the late Ollie and Mildred Collins. He was a lifelong resident of Delaware and was a machine operator for DuPont for 27 years. He attended St. Paul United Methodist Church in Laurel.
Cape Gazette
La Vida remains focused on supporting community
My name is Rich Garrahan. I’m a managing member of La Vida Hospitality and the founder of Crooked Hammock Brewery. I am a resident of Lewes, my kids go to school in the Cape district and I previously sat on the board of the Lewes Chamber of Commerce. Most importantly for the context of this letter, I love the Cape Henlopen State Park and my community.
Cape Gazette
Paris Rodney White, loved dressing up
Paris Rodney White, affectionately known as “Bolley” or “Pick” to family and friends, gained his angel wings Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. He was born June 21, 1956. Paris obtained his education through Cape Henlopen School District. He loved to dress up and always looked sharp when he showed up. You would often find him washing his car. He kept his rides shiny and spotless on the inside. Paris loved to snack on Little Debbie’s, eat good food and enjoyed making people laugh.
Cape Gazette
Combined marching band at parade brings joy
I am a local and have been attending the Rehoboth Christmas parade since I was 10 years old. I had the privilege of marching in the parade as a member of the Milton Junior High School marching band and then again as a member of the Cape Henlopen High School marching band. Once out of high school, I would come home from college just to do the circuit of community parades. And I am still attending each year. I could not have been prouder as a former band member, high school teacher and as a community member than I was Dec. 5. As the band approached me, I could see a Sussex Central High School banner and was first taken back as to why they would be bringing Santa down the street when it has always been a tradition that Cape band bring in Santa. I looked again and there was the Cape Henlopen High School banner marching beside the Sussex Central banner. Tears flowed as the band approached even closer. I realized this was a collaboration/combination band made up of Cape, Indian River and Sussex Central marching band members. From the dance group all the way back to the drum line, it was a mixture of the three high school bands, each wearing their school’s uniform. In the history of our schools, I do not believe this has ever been done (at least in my 48 years of being part of the Cape community). I am grateful to the band directors and staff members who made this collaboration happen.
the University of Delaware
Opening the doors of access and affordability
Increasing access to higher education is integral to UD’s mission. One of myriad ways the University is opening doors is through the Associate in Arts Program (AAP), an affordable pathway to college for Delaware residents. With locations in Wilmington, Dover and Georgetown, the two-year program offers small class sizes, specialized advising and low or—in most cases—no tuition. Students are full-fledged Blue Hens who, after earning an associate degree, may transition to UD’s main campus, which nine out of 10 do.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware Day: how events of Dec. 7th, 1787 made Delaware The First State
235 years ago, Delaware gained the distinction of being The First State. According to Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs Director Suzanne Savery, we had been operating as a country under the Articles of Confederation for several years. At a Constitutional convention in Philadelphia it was decided that instead of revising the articles, a whole new Constitution was proposed.
Cape Gazette
Paul Cullen and The Fitzkee Bros with Violinist Valerie Vuolo
Paul Cullen has been a musician for over 41 years with a storied career including one time bassist for BAD COMPANY in the early 90’s. His successful one of a kind listening room/supper club right here in Lewes DE regularly hosts World Class Talent such as Robert Randolph, Eliot Lewis (Hall & Oates), Friends of The Brothers (Junior Mack), Marcus Johnson, Libby York, Jamie McLean Band and so much more! Check out our website at paulcullen.rocks!
