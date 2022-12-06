COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, and Diamond Miller made a huge 3-pointer in the final minute to help No. 20 Maryland hold off a depleted Connecticut team in an 85-78 win over the sixth-ranked Huskies on Sunday. Shyanne Sellers added 19 points for the Terrapins (9-3), who won for the first time in eight meetings against UConn. The Huskies (7-2) lost for the second time in three games despite 25 points from Aaliyah Edwards. Maryland led 80-76 when Miller connected from beyond the arc with 35.8 seconds left. UConn has been without former national player of the year Paige Bueckers, forward Dorka Juhasz and highly touted freshman Ice Brady. The Huskies also lost leading scorer Azzi Fudd to an injured knee in a loss at Notre Dame last weekend, and point guard Nika Muhl was hurt during a win over Princeton on Thursday night.

