Read full article on original website
Related
kvnutalk
Jon Wallace Larson – Cache Valley Daily
May 8, 1942 – December 5, 2022 (age 80) Jon Wallace Larson, age 80, passed away in Logan, Cache County, Utah on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born to Rudolph Vernon Larson and Helen Calder Larson in Tacoma, Washington on May 8, 1942. He grew up in Tacoma; Vernal, Utah; Smithfield, Utah; and when he was about eight years old, the family settled in Roosevelt, Utah. Jon attended BYU where he met Sally Rae Drawhorn. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 17, 1965. Their children are Rebecca Siniscalchi, Maria Larson, and William Lawrence Larson. They have nine grandchildren: Reese Hoefnagel, Jon Kohler, Em Beane, Nathan Beane, Elizabeth Beane, Marlie Siniscalchi, Tessa Siniscalchi, Wesley Siniscalchi, Noah Siniscalchi, and Rachel Siniscalchi. As his family members, we always knew of his love and never left visits with Jon without a huge bear hug and “I love you.”
kvnutalk
Charlene Groneman Knapp – Cache Valley Daily
March 24, 1928 — December 7, 2022 (age 94) Charlene Groneman Knapp, age 94, passed away December 7, 2022 in Preston Idaho in the Franklin County Transitional Care Center. She was born March 24, 1928 in Provo, Utah the daughter of LaVar Peter Groneman and Orilla Buys Strong Groneman. Her Parents divorced and her mother remarried Alton Frank Groneman to whom she was later sealed.
kvnutalk
Good Time All Around – Cache Valley Daily
Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell’s life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday. We call it Squirrel Meadows. What a...
ABC 4
Could onions be making you sick?
On Good Things Utah this morning – Stomach hurt? It might be onions. They’re in almost every recipe you eat, and doctors report it’s not an uncommon sensitivity for people with gastrointestinal distress. Onions are found in most cuisines across the world. They’re cheap, they have a good shelf life and they grow year-round. About 6.75 billion pounds of onion are produced each year just in the United States, according to Colorado State University’s food source database, and global production reaches as high as 105 billion pounds per year. You probably have onions in your pantry, and they could even be in the food you are eating right now. But did you know onions may make a large portion of the population feel sick?
ABC 4
Wednesday brings snow to central and southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been a very active weather pattern in Utah this week and it will continue into Wednesday, though it will be focused in the central and southern parts of the state. There is an “upper-level low” in northern California that is aiding...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bountiful, UT
Bountiful is a city in Davis County, Utah, situated between the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch Range, north of Salt Lake City. Bountiful is one of Salt Lake City's suburban areas and is listed among Utah's top 20 most populous cities. Historically, Bountiful serves as Utah's second Mormon settlement.
Utah kids report rectangle-shaped object darting around sky
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) Two Utah children at Price reported watching and photographing a rectangle-shaped object darting around the sky at about 7:10 p.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
davisjournal.com
Is it time to close the Wild Kingdom Train at Lagoon?
It’s been the focus of petitions, protests and investigations but the animal exhibit at Lagoon, featured on the Wild Kingdom Train, continues to house dozens of animals including Bengal tigers, bison, African lions and zebras. Since 1967, Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington has kept the wild animals on display...
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
Another commuter special Friday morning, more snow showers expected
Mostly clear skies have taken over the state as the moisture from overnight snow showers has moved east. Our break from active weather will continue through Thursday evening with abundant sunshine across the state.
ABC 4
Quick moving Friday storm to impact commute
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have another quick-moving system impacting Northern Utah through this afternoon. Light snow is expected and as a result, the morning commute could see impacts and driving conditions will remain wintry through the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the mountains north of Interstate 80 including Logan Canyon, Sardine Summit and Mantua. Snow accumulations will range between 3-6″ for the area with the advisory in effect from 5 am to 4 pm today. The Wasatch Front could see a skiff of snow with totals of an inch or less expected.
utahstories.com
Will Housing in Utah Ever Become Affordable Again?
There are a few signs that more cities could adopt and adapt existing zoning laws to allow for more affordable housing. But there is just one major roadblock: NIMBISM. Eric Gardiner is a Salt Lake City area real estate agent. He has witnessed dramatic changes in the Salt Lake City housing market in the past six months, and he says that slowly things are shifting from being a seller’s market to a buyers’ market. Meaning buyers who were once bidding against twenty other potential purchasers are now finding a lot more leverage due to the dramatic increase in time that houses for sale are remaining on the market.
kvnutalk
MarJean Hillyard Anderson – Cache Valley Daily
MarJean Hillyard Anderson passed away after living a rich and full 91 years. MarJean was born in Smithfield, Utah to John Aaron Hillyard and Bertha Betress Ashment. She was the youngest of five children. Her siblings were: Eva Betress Hillyard Tayor, John Keith Hillyard, Thomas Alma Hillyard, and Glen William...
kvnutalk
Joseph George Uzelac Jr. – Cache Valley Daily
Beloved father, brother and cousin, Joseph George Uzelac Jr., passed away at the age of 73 on December 3, 2022, in Hyde Park, Utah. Joseph was born August 20, 1949, in Denver, Colorado to Joseph George Uzelac Sr. and Maurine Davis Uzelac. Joe is survived by three Children, Trisha Norcross,...
kvnutalk
Gregory Eugene Midget – Cache Valley Daily
December 18, 1969 ~ December 6, 2022 (age 52) Gregory Eugene Midget “Big Indian” “Chongo”. Gregory passed away December 6, 2022, in Ogden, Utah at the age of 52 with family at his side. He was born December 18, 1969, in Brigham City, UT the son of Ray Gene Midget and Shirley Shemetewa Charlie Midget. He grew up and was a life-long resident in Bear River City, UT. He attended Bear River City Elementary School, Bear River Junior High School and graduated from Bear River High School, where he played high school football.
kvnutalk
No changes proposed for Region 11 in UHSAA First Consideration of Regions for 2023-2025 – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – In mid-November, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) announced its “first consideration” or upcoming realignment. In its proposal, Logan High School would have dropped to 3A. But on Thursday, the UHSAA Board of Trustees released its first consideration of regions for 2023-25 and it kept the Logan Grizzlies in 4A with its other Region 11 schools, like Sky View, Green Canyon, Bear River, Ridgeline and Mountain Crest.
kvnutalk
Hollingsworth’s lighted displays back in Preston – Cache Valley Daily
PRESTON – For 50 years the Hollingsworth family had plywood cut outs of cartoon characters lit by spotlights in their front yard. Then life got busy and the kids who were always helping grew up and moved away. Jeff and Lee Hollingsworth have now resurrected their Christmas Light show....
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
byu.edu
BYU research: Housing market prices, purchasing decisions being driven by unseen forces
Buyers perceive greater value in homes with whole, rounded numbers. As the supply of unsold housing increases in Utah — and across the nation — and as home prices continue to fall, new research coauthored by a BYU Marriott School of Business professor has discovered under-the-radar forces that are quietly impacting home pricing and purchasing decisions.
New winter weather advisories issued for Utah
The National Weather Service has issued several Winter Weather Advisories for Utah ahead of Wednesday evening's storms. All are in effect now and will go until either late tonight or early morning tomorrow.
Comments / 0