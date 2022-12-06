Read full article on original website
Asuka Says ‘Goodbye’ In Yet Another Cryptic Post Amid Gimmick Change Rumors
Asuka has been in WWE for well over 6 years now and had one of the most dominant runs in the company’s history back in NXT. She has been a lot of success on the main roster, but a change is in order for her. In fact, Asuka recently dropped yet another tease concerning her future in WWE.
Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre both suffered ruptured eardrums at WWE Survivor Series
McIntyre has been pulled from Friday's SmackDown.
Update on Charlotte Flair’s WWE status heading into the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
As previously noted, Ric Flair’s son-in-law Conrad Thompson noted that “there’s nothing wrong with Charlotte Flair” and “she’s just fine” in regards to her hiatus from WWE television. There has been speculation about Charlotte returning to WWE in time for the 2023 Royal...
Update On Injuries To Roman Reigns And Other Top WWE Stars
Two of WWE's biggest stars are out of commission at the moment with the same medical problem, though how long they will be missing from action is up in the air. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered ruptured eardrums during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Luckily, each is considered a short-term situation, but there is still no exact timetable for when either is expected back.
WWE’s Jey Uso asks Sami Zayn to get a haircut for Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn is on a roll in the WWE Universe; he’s uber-over with the fans, he’s a WarGames winner, and, after months of in-fighting, Jey Uso can finally call him a friend, completing his acceptance within The Bloodline. Surely life is good for Zayn, but being friends with...
WWE star Lacey Evans’ “Live Like You Are Dying” photo shoot
WWE star Lacey Evans shared images from a photo shoot on Instagram with the following caption: “If you were told you only had 3 years left to live….you’d live differently.🧠🌻. #LiveLikeYouAreDying #NoFilter #Life #BessedAf.” Click here for more information regarding her calendar.
Roman Reigns Injury Details Revealed
Roman Reigns is unlikely to appear on WWE television for the short term after details of a recent injury have been revealed. In the current Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer clarifies the situation for both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, stating:. “Both Reigns and McIntyre are out of...
Wrestling icon teases WWE return at 74 years old for storyline with Lacey Evans
COULD Sgt. Slaughter be set for a spectacular return?. The WWE Hall of Famer hasn't set foot in the ring in earnest since he retired back in 2014, but he has hinted at a potential return alongside Lacey Evans. 50 years on from his pro wrestling debut, the 74-year-old former...
Positive update on the health of WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham
As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham was hospitalized after suffering a massive heart attack. Mika Rotunda provided an update on her uncle’s condition…. “Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to my Uncle Barry this week. I wanted to give an update! I’m grateful to say he is stabilized & out of ICU. Talking & able to stand. Thanks again everyone!❤️ There absolutely is power in prayer.”
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were reportedly “really sick” heading into AEW Dynamite
In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were “really sick” prior to the December 7th 2022 (Moxley’s birthday) edition of AEW Dynamite. Meltzer wrote the following…. “She missed TV [Tony Schiavone did all of the interview segments] and...
Kurt Angle Recreates Iconic Milk Truck Segment During WWE SmackDown
Kurt Angle arrived on SmackDown this week to celebrate his birthday with his hometown crowd in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Olympic Gold Medalist recreated an iconic segment during the show as well. Kurt Angle arrived in the ring to celebrate his birthday during the show’s main event, but was interrupted by...
Both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre Out of Action With the Same Injury
Following Drew McIntyre’s announcement that he is not medically cleared to compete, WWE’s biggest star, Roman Reigns, is also out with an injury. Surprisingly, both stars are out with the same injury. Dave Meltzer provided updates on Reigns and McIntyre in the most recent edition of the Wrestling...
WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months
WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
Released WWE Star Teasing Return To The Company?
Over the last few months fans have seen a number of former WWE stars return to the company and it’s rumored that more returns could be taking place in the months to come. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that WWE is in talks with E! about launching a new reality show and the company is looking for legitimate wrestling companies. The report also noted that Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green’s were mentioned for the show.
ROH Final Battle (12/10/2022) Results: Jericho vs Castagnoli, FTR vs Briscoes 3, Samoa Joe In Action
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/10/2022 edition of ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
Sonya Deville Seemingly Upset About Her WWE Booking
Sonya Deville has wrestled only a handful of matches on television this year, with her last bout – a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender for Ronda Rousey's "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship – taking place on the 11/11 episode of the blue brand show. Prior to that...
Dax Harwood After Final Battle Loss: “It’s Over. Thank You All.”
FTR defended their Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship against The Briscoes in a insane double dog collar match at the Final Battle pay-per-view event this week. Harwood and Wheeler dropped the titles to Mark and Jay in a match that contained a lot of blood. Harwood took to Twitter after the incredible match and shared his thoughts, thanking fans after remarking “it’s over.”
WWE RAW Star Slated To Be At Tomorrow’s SmackDown
Gargano left WWE last year and fans were very sad about that fact. After his exit, fans wondered what the future held for him. Their questions were answered after Gargano came back to WWE. According to a report by PW Insider, Johnny Gargano is currently expected to be at this...
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
Paddy Pimblett promises to ‘pimp slap’ Jake Paul if he attends UFC 282: ‘I’ll assault him’
Jake Paul should steer clear of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) if he wants to stay out of trouble. In UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, rising British Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, takes on veteran, Jared Gordon. Ahead of the appearance, however, Pimblett became a target for the YouTuber-turned boxer. Paul challenged Pimblett to spar with him for $1 million after “The Baddy” claimed Paul’s matches have been fixed. The potential sparring session has yet to take place and likely won’t at his juncture.
