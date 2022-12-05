Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck in San Francisco Hit-And-Run Identified
A man fatally struck in a hit-and-run collision in San Francisco’s Crocker-Amazon neighborhood Wednesday evening has been identified by the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office as 55-year-old Jose Flores Espinoza. San Francisco police officers had responded at 7:33 p.m. to the collision reported in the area of Geneva...
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act
Watch NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera Here. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
NBC Bay Area
Police Pursuit Starts in San Francisco, Ends on I-880 in Oakland: CHP
A police pursuit ended on Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday prompting the temporary closure of southbound lanes. San Francisco police officers attempted to stop an alleged robbery suspect and it that quickly turned into a chase from Polk Street, across the Bay Bridge and into Oakland, SFPD said. “The freeway...
Man dies on Bay Fair BART platform
(KRON) — One man died on the Bay Fair BART platform in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Bay Area Rapid Transit Police. Police were conducting sweeps of the trains when they found an unresponsive man on the platform. Police attempted to revive the man by administering two doses of NARCAN and beginning […]
sfstandard.com
Riders ‘Pissed Off’ With Cancelations as BART Gives End Date to Chaos
As BART’s driver shortage hangover from the pandemic continues to frustrate commuters with canceled trains, packed carriages and ticket inspector hold-ups—the operator has said the chaos will end by summer. Pittsburg resident Christian Martin said he sees two to three cancelations a week on BART’s Antioch line out...
sfstandard.com
Former San Francisco Building Inspector Pleads Guilty to Accepting Illegal Payments
A former San Francisco building inspector pleaded guilty Friday for accepting gratuity payments as rewards for approving building permits, federal prosecutors said. Bernard Curran, 62, is the latest person to be convicted as part of a probe into corruption within San Francisco city departments and is set to be sentenced on March 31, 2023.
sfstandard.com
Buying San Francisco: Which Starter Condo Near Downtown Would You Pick for $500K?
Editor’s Note: There are few things San Franciscans love to talk about more than real estate. So in that spirit, the Standard presents Buying San Francisco, a profile of two homes going head to head in what’s quickly pivoted to a buyer’s market. Today’s half-million dollar question:...
KQED
Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties
More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
KTVU FOX 2
Pedestrian dies in San Jose near shopping center; residents have asked for crosswalk
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman walking across the street was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening in San Jose near a mall where residents have complained about heavy traffic and the need for more safety. It happened at the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard Street...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Home Prices Could Fall Further Than Any U.S. Metro in 2023
San Francisco could see the steepest decline in home prices of any U.S. metro area in the next year, according to a housing price forecast from Zillow. The real estate data company’s Home Value Forecast projected that overall home prices in the city, which include single family homes, condos and co-ops, are expected to decline by 3.6% by Oct. 31, 2023, compared with the same date this year.
sfstandard.com
Where To Get Free Narcan and How To Use It
Everyone knows fentanyl can cause an overdose—and most know Narcan, can reverse one. But few know how easy it is to use—and how easy it is to get for free. Sadly, if you live or work in areas where people suffer from drug abuse or lack of housing, you might have the opportunity to save a life by carrying Narcan—the brand name of the drug naloxone— in your bag and administering it before emergency personnel arrives.
Convicted Santa Clara County sheriff keeps retirement benefits
The former Santa Clara County sheriff is still eligible to receive her retirement benefits, despite being convicted of several felony-equivalent charges in a civil trial last month. Some local leaders say she doesn’t deserve it. Last month, a civil jury found Sheriff Laurie Smith guilty of six counts of...
sfstandard.com
This Scenic San Francisco Train Will Take You to a Winter Wonderland
A blustery San Francisco winter won’t bring you snow-covered landscapes, but you can take a train to see it. The California Zephyr, a storied Amtrak train line connecting the Bay Area to Chicago, is well known for its stunning scenic views along the way back east. In the winter...
sfstandard.com
A Wave of New Restaurants and Bars Heading for San Francisco in 2023
When Covid completely upended San Francisco’s bar and restaurant industry, Michael Seitz realized he was looking at a once-in-a-lifetime chance to expand his brewery. “This might be the only time in San Francisco’s history where it would be a good time to go looking for some new opportunities,” Seitz recalled thinking.
mendofever.com
14-Year-Old Santa Rosa Boy Suspected of Stealing Vapes and Alcohol Found Possessing Ghost Gun and Extended Clip
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On September 21, 2022, a group entered a market in north Santa Rosa and...
sfstandard.com
Juul Payout Will Help SF Schools Fight Teen Vaping
San Francisco public schools will get a cut of whatever Juul Labs pays to settle litigation that blames the e-cigarette giant for marketing nicotine to young people. How big of a cut remains to be seen. But the San Francisco Unified School District said Thursday it will use what it gets to prevent kids from vaping.
Catalytic converter thieves busted at Fairfield traffic stop
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after a catalytic converter theft Wednesday morning, the Fairfield Police Department (FPD) announced in a Facebook post. A Fairfield PD officer near North Texas Street and Pacific Avenue saw a car with expired tags going westbound on the latter street. The driver, 31-year-old Fairfield resident Francisco PinoDelgaldo, […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco couple charged with trafficking nanny from Philippines
SAN FRANCISCO - A married couple from San Francisco is accused of trafficking a nanny they brought to the U.S. from the Philippines two years ago, according to the district attorney's office. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins filed several felony and misdemeanor charges against Jose Aguila and his wife...
3 arrested for stealing Amazon van in San Leandro: police
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in San Leandro Tuesday morning after an Amazon van was stolen, the San Leandro Police Department said. The van was found in Oakland, which is where the arrests were made. Police were made aware of the theft at 11:45 a.m. The crime was reported in the […]
