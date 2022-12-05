Everyone knows fentanyl can cause an overdose—and most know Narcan, can reverse one. But few know how easy it is to use—and how easy it is to get for free. Sadly, if you live or work in areas where people suffer from drug abuse or lack of housing, you might have the opportunity to save a life by carrying Narcan—the brand name of the drug naloxone— in your bag and administering it before emergency personnel arrives.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO