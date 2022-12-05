ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Pedestrian Fatally Struck in San Francisco Hit-And-Run Identified

A man fatally struck in a hit-and-run collision in San Francisco’s Crocker-Amazon neighborhood Wednesday evening has been identified by the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office as 55-year-old Jose Flores Espinoza. San Francisco police officers had responded at 7:33 p.m. to the collision reported in the area of Geneva...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Chaos at UC Colleges as Strike Wreaks Havoc Ahead of Finals Week

The massive strike involving 48,000 University of California academic workers is entering its second month and, with no end in sight, is on course to wreak havoc during finals week, which starts Monday. “It’s nerve-wracking [going into finals week] not knowing what my grade is,” said Maida Suta, a third-year...
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Home Prices Could Fall Further Than Any U.S. Metro in 2023

San Francisco could see the steepest decline in home prices of any U.S. metro area in the next year, according to a housing price forecast from Zillow. The real estate data company’s Home Value Forecast projected that overall home prices in the city, which include single family homes, condos and co-ops, are expected to decline by 3.6% by Oct. 31, 2023, compared with the same date this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Where To Get Free Narcan and How To Use It

Everyone knows fentanyl can cause an overdose—and most know Narcan, can reverse one. But few know how easy it is to use—and how easy it is to get for free. Sadly, if you live or work in areas where people suffer from drug abuse or lack of housing, you might have the opportunity to save a life by carrying Narcan—the brand name of the drug naloxone— in your bag and administering it before emergency personnel arrives.
BERKELEY, CA
Find Holiday Ice Skating Near You

Whether you’re looking for a hot cocoa-fueled lazy glide or a permanent place to perfect your salchow, it’s the best time of year to ice skate in the San Francisco Bay Area. During the holidays, the number of ice skating opportunities in the region grows from seven permanent...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Secret Origin of Thanh Long’s Beloved Vietnamese Garlic Noodles

Many of San Francisco’s most iconic foods are products of migration. Sourdough originated in ancient Egypt, Rice-a-Roni was conceived of by Armenian, Italian and Canadian immigrants and even Dungeness crab makes its way down here from the coast of Alaska. But as with all things, recipes shape-shift as people move around. Vietnamese American garlic noodles, recently named one of The New York Times’ most popular dishes of 2022, are a delicious example.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Snoop Dogg’s Favorite Diner Turns 75, Slashes Prices to 1947 Levels

When Mel Weiss opened the first Mel’s Drive-In in 1947, California’s postwar car culture was in its infancy. The Golden Gate Bridge was barely a decade old, and the restaurant’s original location—long since demolished—was on a motel-filled stretch of U.S. 101 that San Francisco residents now know as Lombard Street. The joy of pulling off the road for a burger was still a novelty.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ditch SantaCon Today. Drink These 12 Fancy Holiday Cocktails Instead

Love it or hate it or hope it gets rained out every year, SantaCon is upon us. The annual pub crawl-slash-nominal charity event of day drinkers roaming around the city dressed like Father Christmas is slated to commence at noon today despite forecasts of heavy showers. Almost hilariously, SantaCon officially...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Watch Out for These Common Scams This Holiday Season

Online scams and fraudulent schemes regularly increase on during the holiday season. Unwitting shoppers can be easily duped into giving over their credit card and bank information to criminal enterprises. | Getty Images. The holidays are right around the corner, and most people are gearing up to exchange gifts with...
Riordan Suffers First Loss as Campolindo Extends Streak

A night after they threw down 12 dunks in a rout of host Gridley, the Riordan Crusaders didn’t record a single slam in Friday night’s semifinal of the 68th Gridley Invitational Basketball Tournament. In fact, it was a missed dunk that loomed as the most significant play in...
MORAGA, CA

