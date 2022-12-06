Read full article on original website
Related
Why Brazil won’t recognise Neymar equalling Pele goal record
Why Brazil believe Pele scored more international goals than FIFA's official records show - as Neymar equals record.
Lionel Messi calls out referee after Argentina see off Netherlands
Lionel Messi was unimpressed with the referee in Argentina's victory over the Netherlands.
American soccer journalist Grant Wahl 'laughing at a joke' on Twitter minutes before collapse, witness says
Veteran soccer journalist Grant Wahl was laughing and joking with colleagues not long before suddenly passing away during a quarterfinal match at the World Cup in Qatar.
Pele sends message to Neymar after tying Brazil scoring record
Brazil legend Pele has sent a message of support to Neymar following the Selecao's shock elimination from the World Cup.
Jude Bellingham leaps to defence of England star after 'ridiculous' criticism
Jude Bellingham comes to the defence of Jordan Henderson after England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the World Cup round of 16.
LIVE: Ronaldo Benched Again As Portugal Faces Morocco
Morocco will look to continue its Cinderella run against a Portuguese side that’s hitting its stride without its legend in the lineup. Follow along.
Twitter reacts as Croatia dump Brazil out of the World Cup
Twitter reaction from Brazil's World Cup elimination against Croatia.
Portugal respond to reports of Cristiano Ronaldo threatening to leave World Cup camp
The Portuguese FA have denied reports of Cristiano Ronaldo threatening to leave Qatar after being dropped.
Ronald Araujo reflects on 'tension' between Barcelona & Uruguay at World Cup
Ronald Araujo opens up on the tension between Barcelona & Uruguay over his World Cup involvement.
PSG president taunts Barcelona, Real Madrid & Juventus over Super League plans
Paris Saint-Germain weren't part of the original failed Super League in 2021.
Lionel Messi hits out at 'disrespectful' Louis van Gaal after World Cup triumph
Lionel Messi explains why he celebrated in front of 'disrespectful' Louis van Gaal in the World Cup quarter-final.
Thiago Silva concedes Brazil 'messed up' in World Cup exit
Thiago Silva admits Brazil messed up as they fell to World Cup defeat against Croatia.
Croatia 1-1 Brazil (4-2 on pens): Player ratings as Selecao crash out on penalties
Match report & player ratings from Croatia 1-1 Brazil in the World Cup quarter-final.
Kalvin Phillips responds to French media mocking Harry Maguire
Kalvin Phillips says Harry Maguire's record with England is excellent ahead of the World Cup quarter final with France on Saturday night.
Tite steps down as Brazil manager after World Cup exit
Tite has confirmed he will leave his post as Brazil manager following their World Cup elimination.
Inter Miami teenager earns maiden Argentina Under-20s call-up
Inter Miami homegrown Benjamin Cremaschi has been called up by the Argentina Under-20 national team for a training camp in Buenos Aires. Cremaschi is the only player outside of Argentina called into the camp, which begins on December 12 and will be overseen by legendary Barcelona and Liverpool midfielder Javier Mascherano. The team is preparing for the 2023 South American Under-20 Championship, which acts as Conmebol's qualifying tournament for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.
Marc Skinner press conference: Team news; Manchester derby at the Etihad; stopping Khadija Shaw; contract talks
Marc Skinner spoke at his pre-match press conference before Man Utd face Man City at the Etihad Stadium.
Kerstin Casparij on her first Manchester derby & settling into life at Man City
Kerstin Casparij spoke to 90min ahead of the Manchester derby.
Neymar unsure over Brazil future after World Cup elimination
Neymar refuses to guarantee he will continue with Brazil after their World Cup exit.
D.C. United sign Iraq National Team defender Mohanad Jeahze from Hammarby IF
D.C. United have signed Iraq National Team defender Mohanad Jeahze from Swedish first division team Hammarby IF. He joins on a three-year deal through the 2025 Major League Soccer season with an option in 2026, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The deal was completed...
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0