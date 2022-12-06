ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inter Miami teenager earns maiden Argentina Under-20s call-up

Inter Miami homegrown Benjamin Cremaschi has been called up by the Argentina Under-20 national team for a training camp in Buenos Aires. Cremaschi is the only player outside of Argentina called into the camp, which begins on December 12 and will be overseen by legendary Barcelona and Liverpool midfielder Javier Mascherano. The team is preparing for the 2023 South American Under-20 Championship, which acts as Conmebol's qualifying tournament for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.
