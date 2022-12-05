Read full article on original website
Everything you need to go snow tubing
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Snow tubing is a fun activity you can do this winter with friends and family. It's much safer than skiing and snowboarding, and requires no athletic skills or expensive equipment. However, there is some gear you'll need before hitting the...
Warming layers, helmets, goggles and beyond — here’s the ski gear you need for your next trip to the slopes
Whether your next trip to the slopes is your first or your 30th, it's important that your ski gear will keep you dry, warm and ready for the day. Here are our favorite pieces of ski gear.
Best winter boots for men
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Winter is right around the corner, so it's almost time to break out your cold-weather clothing. Protecting your extremities is crucial, so you'll want to ensure you have a reliable pair of boots. There are many to choose from, but the best, such as the Sorel Caribou Boots, offer excellent water protection and long-lasting comfort. They’re also packed with plenty of insulation to keep your feet warm in extreme weather.
Best gifts for gamers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when it comes to buying the perfect gift for your gamer friend or family member. After all, there are so many possibilities to consider. Is your gamer a console player or do they primarily play computer games? Do they game professionally or casually? Are they more interested in gaming accessories and gadgets, or do they need something to optimize their gaming experience? Whatever type of gamer they are, there’s something for everyone in this list.
Best gifts for 8 year olds
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Buying a gift for an 8 year old can sometimes be a challenging experience, especially considering toy and game trends are constantly changing. However, there are still plenty of gift options that will appeal to a majority of an 8 year old.
How to layer clothes for winter
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you often find yourself miserably cold in the winter, maybe you haven’t discovered or perfected the art of layering. Not only do layers trap warm air between them, keeping you toastier, but they’re also flexible because you can easily shed a layer if you get too hot.
Best gifts for hunters
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best gifts for hunters can be used before or during the hunt or after it is over. Hunting is about more than just the trophy: it’s an entire lifestyle. From those who hunt deer to those who shoot...
Best gifts for people who love yoga
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The number of people who regularly practice yoga has grown significantly and continues to grow as more people are introduced to the physical and mental benefits that yoga provides. Whether or not you consider yourself a yogi, chances are you have a friend or family member who enjoys attending yoga classes or even following along with an at-home video.
6 fashionable capes to wear this winter
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A stylish cape will make you a superhero of fashion. Months ahead of the fall season, fashion experts were predicting that capes would be in style, while top designers were showcasing them on the runways. Now that chilly weather has arrived, capes are trending just in time for winter.
23 best Christmas Squishmallows
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Trying to find the perfect gift every Christmas season is daunting, especially as the list of people you need to get gifts for grows. Among the best low-cost gifts are Squishmallows, with bonus points given to Squishmallows with designs that match the season.
McDonald's is selling 50-cent double cheeseburgers Thursday and Friday
McDonald's has a deal on double cheeseburgers on Thursday and Friday this week. Order one for 50 cents in the fast food chain's mobile app.
Tamagotchi, Ugg slippers and more: Shopping trends for 2022 prove what’s old is new again
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nostalgia is a powerful sentiment. Perhaps it is because it gives us a taste of the one thing we can never have again: the past. This year, when it comes to shopping and gift giving, nostalgia is having a noticeable impact on what people are buying. Ugg slippers, Tamagotchi toys, flair jeans and more have all made a comeback this year.
Best gifts for Marvel fanatics
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Since its creation in 1939, Marvel (or Timely Comics as it was once known) has established itself as a master in the superhero genre of comics and films. Rivaled by DC comics, Marvel has become a major superhero franchise that many call the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And for a good reason. With 24 movies (and counting) and at least 37,000 comics in existence, Marvel is more than just a popular franchise. It’s a household name.
8 best gifts for travelers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best gifts for people who love to travel make their long journeys easier and their travel experiences more enjoyable. Keep in mind that many travelers choose to pack lightly and others may have limited space in their bags. Great gifts for travel lovers don’t have to take up a lot of room but should offer the recipient a lot of value and enjoyment.
Shopping for grandparents? Shop these perfect gifts for grandma
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Don’t forget about Grandma this holiday season. But what do you get the woman who works quietly behind the scenes to ensure everyone gets their favorite pie during Christmas dinner and drops boxes of food off at your dorm room so you don’t starve? While grandma will probably ask for your love or the latest family picture, this year, surprise her with a unique or practical gift she would never get herself. So, whether she enjoys reading, baking or adventuring, here are the perfect gifts for Grandma.
Best stone fireplace
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A quality stone fireplace is cozy and sophisticated, adding depth and personality to any space. If you want that classic stone look without the headache of renovating your home, consider an electric stone fireplace that can be placed in an existing space: no demolition or masonry required. Check out the Ithaca Faux Stacked Stone Electric Fireplace for a big, eye-catching stone fireplace that looks just like the real thing.
10 best gifts for campers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Camping is a great way to connect with the outdoors. Some people prefer car camping where they can still use amenities and electricity, while others prefer a more rustic, backcountry experience. Because camping has become so popular and accessible, there are tons of products out there that make camping life more comfortable and enjoyable. When buying gifts for the outdoors lover in your life, items like camping chairs, cooking appliances and sleep-related gear are great choices.
Are electric fireplaces safe?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you're building a new home or refurbishing your living space, you might be considering your options in terms of heating. Electric fireplaces have become a popular choice in place of traditional wood-burning fireplaces because they're easy to install and operate.
The Best Tents and Gear For Camping in the Winter
Camping in the winter has its perks, from having to deal with fewer bugs and crowds to the tranquil beauty and peacefulness of snowy wonderlands. But with unpredictable weather and rough terrains, it's important to be well prepared — including having the right gear, especially tents and thermal sleeping bags. Here's some of the highest-rated (and still affordable) gear you'll need for winter camping. Do you have favorites we missed? Share them in the comments.
Frozen Canal in Amsterdam Gives New Meaning to the Term 'Winter Wonderland'
Skating on this canal would be a dream.
