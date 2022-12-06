Read full article on original website
Florida lawmaker resigns amid indictment on wire fraud, money laundering charges
State rep. Joe Harding resigned from his position in House District 24 Thursday, according to a statement from his Facebook. "I believe in Floridians and want what is best for them, and I believe their leaders need not be encumbered by distractions that are mine alone," Harding wrote. A federal...
WESH 2 Investigates: Florida residents impacted by flood damage facing insurance claim denials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A lot of homeowners found out the hard way during Hurricane Ian that their home insurance policies don't cover flood damage. Because of that, they're in the middle of the long, tedious process to get Federal Emergency Management Agency help or a Small Business Administration loan to repair their homes.
Family business: Massachusetts triplets enlist in U.S. Marine Corps
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts mother is bracing herself for a dramatic change as her triplet sons prepare to leave the nest. All three have decided to join the U.S. Marine Corps. "I never thought in a million years that would happen," said Michelle Wehr, mother of Griffin, Matt...
A great TGI Friday + warm weekend weather!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast.
