Coast News
Craft distillery Pacific Coast Spirits strikes gold
Pacific Coast Spirits, award-winning craft distillery & kitchen, is accumulating an impressive award collection, giving them a lot to celebrate at their 4th Anniversary Party this weekend. Pacific Coast Spirits, independently owned handmade, small batch craft spirits, recently announced that their California Blue Corn Whiskey won Gold Medal and Best...
Coast News
San Diego Bay Wine and Food Festival brings guests to ‘awesome’
The San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival returned last month for an iconic coastal celebration of wine, food and culture. While each of the six days was action-packed, the most significant days saw the Grand Decant, Grand Tasting and Grand Fiesta. Frank and I were excited to see familiar...
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Over $100K in valuables stolen from Solana Beach home
SOLANA BEACH — A residential burglary resulting in more than $100,000 in stolen cash and valuables was reported last Wednesday in Solana Beach. The female victim, 54, reported the incident at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the 600 block of West Solana Circle. The victim reported approximately...
Coast News
Silvergate San Marcos wins 2023 Caring Star Award
SAN MARCOS — December 23, 2022 — Silvergate San Marcos proudly announces the retirement community’s received the prestigious 2023 Caring Star Award for outstanding care in senior living by Caring.com, a leading senior living referral service and the nation’s top site for retirement community reviews. This is the third award for excellence that Silvergate has garnered in the last year, including one from SeniorAdvisor.com and San Diego Union Tribune whose readers cast their votes for “Favorite” in the region.
Coast News
Sheriff’s tips for holiday shoppers
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has urged holiday shoppers to take some common-sense personal-security precautions to protect themselves from thieving Scrooges and Grinches who can put a serious damper on the festive season. “Criminals don’t take the holidays off,” the regional enforcement agency noted...
Coast News
Rancho Coastal Humane Society upgrade
ENCINITAS — The Rancho Coastal Humane Society is ready to start digging things up and knocking things down….really….like knocking things down with a bulldozer….so it can step into the future at 11 a.m. Dec. 15. For 62 years, the Rancho Coastal Humane Society served people and...
Coast News
Del Mar to install license plate readers to aid criminal investigations
DEL MAR — The city of Del Mar is partnering with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to install license plate recognition cameras to assist investigations into serious crimes, joining other cities throughout North County that have implemented similar programs. Five cameras will be installed on traffic lights...
Coast News
Study to explore more housing near Escondido Transit Center
ESCONDIDO — North County Transit District and the city will partner for a study to explore increasing the amount of developable land around the Escondido Transit Center. NCTD received $240,000 from the Federal Transit Administration to study the feasibility of exchanging parcels of land with the city near the transit center.
Coast News
Republican gains could mean changes for SANDAG, Ikhrata
REGION — The results of the November election will likely transform the San Diego Association of Governments board of directors and may push out the agency’s chief executive officer, Hasan Ikhrata, who has been challenged for questionable spending. Newly-elected mayors in Escondido, Chula Vista and National City, along...
Coast News
Pursuit begins in Encinitas, ends in Orange County with three arrests
ENCINITAS — A 41-year-old man led police on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning that began in San Diego County and ended on foot in Orange County. Just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Crime Suppression Team attempted to stop the driver of a red Dodge Charger near Encinitas Boulevard and Seeman Drive believed to have been involved in recent catalytic converter thefts in the region, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Coast News
Del Mar Fairgrounds halts sportsbook plans after Prop 26 failure
DEL MAR — The Del Mar Fairgrounds has halted plans to launch a potentially lucrative new sportsbook after the failure of a state proposition that would have legalized in-person sports betting at private horse race tracks and tribal casinos. The 22nd District Agricultural Association, the board managing the fairgrounds,...
Coast News
Man dies in Torrey Pines head-on collision
LA JOLLA — A 55-year-old man died in a fiery head-on collision near the Torrey Preserve, police reported today. Just before 6:45 p.m. on Monday, police responded to 11900 Torrey Pines Road when the victim, who was riding a Triumph motorcycle in the southbound lane of Torrey Pines Road, crossed into the northbound lane and collided head- on with a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Coast News
Carlsbad approves Community-Police Engagement Commission
CARLSBAD — The City Council approved the city’s first Community-Police Engagement Commission during its Dec. 6 meeting, the result of a two-year process aimed at strengthening the relationship between the Carlsbad Police Department and residents. The five-member commission will not oversee nor direct the policies of the police...
