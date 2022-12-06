Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
marquettewire.org
PREVIEW: Women’s basketball continues non-conference schedule against Loyola Chicago
After an unexpected six day break, Marquette (7-2, 1-1 Big East) opens up a four-game home stretch in a matchup against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-7). The Golden Eagles are coming off of their second loss of the season with a 78-82 final score against Seton Hall Sunday. Senior forward...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 3rd Street Market Hall 2nd chance hiring offers 'purpose'
MILWAUKEE - You may not think they’re the prime candidates for a job, but the owner of Milwaukee's 3rd Street Market Hall is being intentional when it comes to hiring people who need second chances. There seems to be more than just the perfect resume. May it be people...
shepherdexpress.com
TomKen’s Serves Chicken in all the Right Ways
The sign outside of TomKen’s Bar & Grill (8001 W. Greenfield Ave.) in West Allis says, “Home of the Famous Friendly Fried Chicken” and it holds true. While I’ve always known about this place for their top-rated wings, turns out the story starts elsewhere. Best buds...
CBS 58
Milwaukee inmates graduate with MATC welding certificate as part of 'Second Chance' program
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Dec. 8, Milwaukee inmates received certificates for welding. The applause, loud, and the smiles, big, at Milwaukee Area Technical College as 11 men took their next steps towards life on the outside. "I've done the crime, I'm doing the time, and once I'm home I...
milwaukeemag.com
12 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Dec. 9-11
1. Milwaukee Maker’s Market at the Cheer District. For the first time ever, the Milwaukee Maker’s Market will have a three-day event at the Deer District’s Beer Garden. This is an easy way to shop local for holiday gifts because the outdoor market is open all weekend and will have food trucks on site.
multihousingnews.com
Hines Breaks Ground on Luxury Milwaukee Community
The development is taking shape in the city’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines has officially broken ground on 333 N. Water St., a 333-unit luxury multifamily development in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines’ U.S. Direct Investments platform secured financing for the $165 million project, while the Union Labor Life Insurance Co. provided an additional construction loan.
milwaukeemag.com
3 Issues With Milwaukee’s Proposed New Music Venues
From the start, it was cast as a fight for survival. When plans for a pair of music halls in the Deer District backed by mega concert promoter Live Nation became public earlier this year, local independent concert venue operators scrambled to join forces to try to block the project. They formed a group called Save MKE’s Music Scene, warning that some treasured Milwaukee venues would almost certainly disappear from the city’s concert landscape if the $50 million proposal became a reality.
WISN
Milwaukee seniors live without hot water for nearly a week
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee seniors living in the Sherman Park Senior Living community on 37th Street near Fond du Lac Avenue haven't had hot water since last week. "You should not have ever been without hot water with senior citizens in this building for that long," said resident Gregory Taylor Myeres. "The problem is we're not here to make trouble or cause trouble. I'm here to get what's right for right."
spectrumnews1.com
Racine teacher publishes first children's book
RACINE, Wis. — If there’s one thing a teacher at any level can tell you, learning isn’t the same for every student. Amber Nurmi is an Educational Assistant for Literacy at Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School in Racine. She’s been in the profession for three years, and aspires...
CBS 58
Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
edmsauce.com
Big Tone WrightSt Drops 10 Song Project “Wright Street 4 Life”
Putting on for Milwaukee is one of the city’s most talent up and coming rappers, Big Tone WrightSt. To continue his strong 2022 campaign, the hip hop talent just released his new 10-song project on October 23rd titled “Wright Street 4 Life.”. Known for his passion and versatility,...
On Milwaukee
Glassnote Candle Bar waxes into full candle-making and cocktail experience
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. Glassnote Candle Bar ignited its business in the fall of 2020...
OPINION: Here’s why Milwaukee needs a new movie palace to replace the Oriental Theatre
Editor’s note: Have something on your mind? “Community Voices” is the place to let Milwaukee hear what you have to say. To be considered, we need your name, email address and phone number for verification. Please email your submissions to info@milwaukeenns.org. Milwaukeeans need a movie palace to...
WISN
Historic Milwaukee mansion up for auction
MILWAUKEE — Either luck or fate led Laura Sue Mosier and her husband Rick to the corner of 32nd and Wells streets in Milwaukee in 2007. The couple stumbled upon the historic Schuster Mansion, also known as "The Wells Street Red Castle." "He goes, 'We don't know Milwaukee. Where...
CBS 58
Real Men, Real Talk: Support group focuses on men's mental health
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Nearly one in 10 men experience some form of depression or anxiety, but according to a study by the CDC, less than half seek treatment. This is often due to social and cultural pressures that disproportionally affect men when it comes to mental health.
Survey wants to know what it is like to drive on Milwaukee roads
The Coalition for Safe Driving MKE, Milwaukee Walks, and Wisconsin Bike Fed want you to take part in a survey about your experiences on the road in Milwaukee.
Portable toilets placed at MacArthur Square for homeless population
Portable toilets have been placed in Milwaukee's MacArthur Square following approval from the Hunger Task Force.
One Wisconsin City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Milwaukee's first land trust home is now available for purchase
With homeownership rates on the decline, a new community-led program hopes to bridge the gap and welcome new residents to move-in ready homes.
wpr.org
Wauwatosa school board member sues his own board after it approved new gender identity curriculum
A Wauwatosa school board member who hopes to rescind the district's updated human growth and development curriculum is now suing the school board he serves on, alleging the board broke open meeting laws while working on adoption of the curriculum. It's the latest move by Mike Meier in his efforts...
