ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 3rd Street Market Hall 2nd chance hiring offers 'purpose'

MILWAUKEE - You may not think they’re the prime candidates for a job, but the owner of Milwaukee's 3rd Street Market Hall is being intentional when it comes to hiring people who need second chances. There seems to be more than just the perfect resume. May it be people...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

TomKen’s Serves Chicken in all the Right Ways

The sign outside of TomKen’s Bar & Grill (8001 W. Greenfield Ave.) in West Allis says, “Home of the Famous Friendly Fried Chicken” and it holds true. While I’ve always known about this place for their top-rated wings, turns out the story starts elsewhere. Best buds...
WEST ALLIS, WI
milwaukeemag.com

12 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Dec. 9-11

1. Milwaukee Maker’s Market at the Cheer District. For the first time ever, the Milwaukee Maker’s Market will have a three-day event at the Deer District’s Beer Garden. This is an easy way to shop local for holiday gifts because the outdoor market is open all weekend and will have food trucks on site.
MILWAUKEE, WI
multihousingnews.com

Hines Breaks Ground on Luxury Milwaukee Community

The development is taking shape in the city’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines has officially broken ground on 333 N. Water St., a 333-unit luxury multifamily development in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines’ U.S. Direct Investments platform secured financing for the $165 million project, while the Union Labor Life Insurance Co. provided an additional construction loan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

3 Issues With Milwaukee’s Proposed New Music Venues

From the start, it was cast as a fight for survival. When plans for a pair of music halls in the Deer District backed by mega concert promoter Live Nation became public earlier this year, local independent concert venue operators scrambled to join forces to try to block the project. They formed a group called Save MKE’s Music Scene, warning that some treasured Milwaukee venues would almost certainly disappear from the city’s concert landscape if the $50 million proposal became a reality.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee seniors live without hot water for nearly a week

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee seniors living in the Sherman Park Senior Living community on 37th Street near Fond du Lac Avenue haven't had hot water since last week. "You should not have ever been without hot water with senior citizens in this building for that long," said resident Gregory Taylor Myeres. "The problem is we're not here to make trouble or cause trouble. I'm here to get what's right for right."
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Racine teacher publishes first children's book

RACINE, Wis. — If there’s one thing a teacher at any level can tell you, learning isn’t the same for every student. Amber Nurmi is an Educational Assistant for Literacy at Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School in Racine. She’s been in the profession for three years, and aspires...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
MILWAUKEE, WI
edmsauce.com

Big Tone WrightSt Drops 10 Song Project “Wright Street 4 Life”

Putting on for Milwaukee is one of the city’s most talent up and coming rappers, Big Tone WrightSt. To continue his strong 2022 campaign, the hip hop talent just released his new 10-song project on October 23rd titled “Wright Street 4 Life.”. Known for his passion and versatility,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Glassnote Candle Bar waxes into full candle-making and cocktail experience

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. Glassnote Candle Bar ignited its business in the fall of 2020...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Historic Milwaukee mansion up for auction

MILWAUKEE — Either luck or fate led Laura Sue Mosier and her husband Rick to the corner of 32nd and Wells streets in Milwaukee in 2007. The couple stumbled upon the historic Schuster Mansion, also known as "The Wells Street Red Castle." "He goes, 'We don't know Milwaukee. Where...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy