Cleveland, OH

Next chance for rain, snow

By Alexis Walters
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Click here for the latest weather conditions.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures remain in the lower 40s.

It will be drier Wednesday after AM drizzle. The next system is expected Thursday night into early Friday morning.

We have an unsettled week ahead with multiple weather systems. Little snow in the forecast:

Other than a few flakes mixing in Friday night , our snow chances are pretty slim this week. Signs of colder temps showing up per our extended outlook next week with snow chances climbing.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.

