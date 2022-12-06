ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN

Accused burglar found in homeowner's bed

Metro Police are investigating a burglary in Antioch where the accused woman was found in the homeowner's bed. Metro Police are investigating a burglary in Antioch where the accused woman was found in the homeowner's bed. One year after deadly tornado, Kentucky community …. Mayfield, Kentucky continues to recover one...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

One injured in Antioch shooting

The shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Bell Road. The shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Bell Road. Details of the discovery of Jasmine Pace’s body revealed …. Details of the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

2 Gives Back: Rutherford County homeless youth

This week for News 2 Gives Back we are at Barfield Elementary School honoring ATLAS Program speaking with Jessica Johnson. This program generates food donations for Rutherford County Schools during the holidays so no student goes hungry. 2 Gives Back: Rutherford County homeless youth. This week for News 2 Gives...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

VIDEO: Ruptured gas main fire in Nashville, TN

Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in downtown Nashville. Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in downtown Nashville. Doug the Pug makes surprise visit at BNA. Doug the Pug makes surprise visit...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Search for driver in Nashville hit-and-run crash

Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday. Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday. Doug the Pug makes surprise visit at BNA.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville families honor homicide victims during Season to Remember

Homicides are up again in Nashville, and on Thursday night, the families left behind paused for the Season to Remember. Nashville families honor homicide victims during …. Homicides are up again in Nashville, and on Thursday night, the families left behind paused for the Season to Remember. Thousands of pounds...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Medication shortage affecting pharmacies

Tamiflu, Adderall and other medications are becoming hard to come by. Tamiflu, Adderall and other medications are becoming hard to come by. Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in downtown Nashville. Newsmaker: The Ugly Sweater Christmas Parade in Millersville. If you...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say

The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations. Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, …. The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

COVID booster expansion

Metro Police are investigating a burglary in Antioch where the accused woman was found in the homeowner's bed. Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday. One injured in Antioch shooting. The shooting happened just after 10:00...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Picking up the pieces one year later

Bowling Green continues to recover one year after a tornado swept through the town. Bowling Green continues to recover one year after a tornado swept through the town. Officer-involved shooting, suspect killed in Memphis. ‘This was my decision,’ Titans owner Amy Strunk on …. 'This was my decision,' Titans...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKRN

Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged with child neglect

Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday morning. Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged …. Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man accused in deadly shooting of teen sought by Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two weeks after the deadly shooting of a teenager in North Nashville, Metro Police have identified a suspect in the case. Investigators said they are looking for Joe DeLeon, 21. He is accused in the shooting death of Antonio Rudolfo, 19. Metro Police responded to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man wanted for murder in NJ arrested in Oak Grove

A man who was reportedly wanted in connection with a murder in New Jersey was taken into custody at a Kentucky gas station Wednesday afternoon. A man who was reportedly wanted in connection with a murder in New Jersey was taken into custody at a Kentucky gas station Wednesday afternoon.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Habitat for Humanity Celebrates 5,000 Homes Built in TN

CLARKSVILLE, TN — Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee celebrated its 5,000th house built in the state of Tennessee with host affiliate Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN (MCTN) on Thursday, Nov. 17. State and local officials as well as volunteers and key partners came together for a ceremony...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspect accused of theft in downtown Nashville

A suspect is facing potential charges following a theft that occurred overnight in Nashville. A suspect is facing potential charges following a theft that occurred overnight in Nashville. Changing statute of limitations for rape. Tennessee lawmaker plans to file bill after rape kits sat for years. Man wanted for questioning...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

What's Hot with Joe Breezy: Christmas markets and concerts

Catch the Christmas Market in Nashville this weekend or watch singer Jelly Roll live in concert at Bridgestone Arena! Hot 106.7 on-air host Joe Breezy has all the week's top events to check out. What’s Hot with Joe Breezy: Christmas markets and …. Catch the Christmas Market in Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy