'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Motley Crue + Def Leppard Add U.S. Dates to 2023 World Tour, Announce Alice Cooper as Special Guest
Motley Crue and Def Leppard had one of the biggest grossing tours of 2022, and they'll be back out on the road sharing their shows with the rest of the world in 2023. While shows in Mexico, South America and Europe have already been revealed, they also just announced a handful of shows for U.S. audiences as well. And they revealed that the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper will be joining them on their 2023 run on select dates.
Vinnie Paul’s estate shoots down Pantera “reunion”, call it a “celebration” instead
“There can never be a Pantera reunion without Vinnie or Dime,” say estate of late drummer Vinnie Paul in a statement
Charlie Benante Comments on His First Show Playing Drums for Pantera
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante marveled that he "went to some other place" when he took the stage for the first time as the drummer of Pantera at Mexico's Heaven & Hell Metal Fest last Friday (Dec. 2). That's how he put it in his first public remarks since that show.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 North America Tour With Six Different Openers
Red Hot Chili Peppers had an outstanding 2022 releasing a pair of studio albums and they'll carry over that momentum to 2023, announcing a new batch of shows in both North America and the U.K. and Europe. The group just added 23 more shows to their touring schedule, starting this...
Vinnie Paul Estate Has a Message for Fans Ahead of Pantera Celebration Shows
On Wednesday (Nov. 30), the estate of the late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott issued a new statement ahead of the reformed Pantera's upcoming celebration shows, which kick off on Friday (Dec. 2) at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico and continue with North American gigs through 2024.
