Popculture

'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes

Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Loudwire

Motley Crue + Def Leppard Add U.S. Dates to 2023 World Tour, Announce Alice Cooper as Special Guest

Motley Crue and Def Leppard had one of the biggest grossing tours of 2022, and they'll be back out on the road sharing their shows with the rest of the world in 2023. While shows in Mexico, South America and Europe have already been revealed, they also just announced a handful of shows for U.S. audiences as well. And they revealed that the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper will be joining them on their 2023 run on select dates.
SYRACUSE, NY

